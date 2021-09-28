Sky Sports EFL expert issues verdict on Blackburn’s trip to Huddersfield

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has issued his verdict on Blackburn Rovers trip to face Huddersfield Town this evening – predicting that the visitors will come away with a 2-1 win.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been gathering momentum in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last five games, including winning two of their last three.

They hammered Cardiff City 5-1 on the weekend, with Ben Brereton Diaz continuing his impressive start to the season by scoring a hat-trick against the Bluebirds.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four Championship games and run the risk of seeing all the positivity generated from their early-season form disappear if the run continues.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has forecasted more frustration for Carlos Corberan and predicted that Brereton Diaz will fire Blackburn to a 2-1 victory.

He said: “Huddersfield have just hit the buffers a little bit since their great start to the season, losing three of their last four games. They will want to reverse that trend pretty quickly to keep the positivity levels up.

“Speaking of positivity, Blackburn enjoyed a wonderful win on Saturday and are having a really good run at the minute. Ben Brereton Diaz has been a wonderful story this year, and looks a different player this season. I’ll back him to fire Rovers to another win.”

That result could see Rovers climb as high as second should results elsewhere go their way while the Terriers, who were tussling for a place in the top two themselves not long ago, could drop down the table dramatically by the time Wednesday night’s matches are completed – such is the congestion in the Championship right now.

The Verdict

Tonight’s game sees two sides that have exceeded expectations meet at the John Smith’s Stadium and it’s one in which you feel both managers will be eyeing an opportunity for more points.

That both are in and around the top six nine games into the season is testament to their impressive starts and just how open the Championship is this term.

Blackburn come into the game really high in confidence after they dismantled Cardiff on the weekend and that could well mean they get the better of a Huddersfield side that look a little lost at late.

With that in mind, it’s hard to argue with Prutton’s prediction for this one and it would be no surprise to see a tight game go the visitors’ way.