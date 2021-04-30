Sky Sports’ EFL expert issues prediction ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Coventry City

Both Huddersfield Town and Coventry City look as though they’ve done just about enough to retain their Championship status for another season.

The Terriers are currently sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are eight points clear of the relegation zone, with 22nd-placed Rotherham United needing to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance of moving ahead of Carlos Corberan’s side.

Huddersfield have struggled in the second-half of this year’s league campaign in particular, which has seen them slide down the table at an alarming rate this term.

Whereas Coventry City have also found a positive run of results hard to find in the 2020/21 season, with the Sky Blues currently sat 19th in the table.

Both teams are set to face off this weekend, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sky Sports’ EFL expert David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game, and predicted that Mark Robins’ side will come out on top in a narrow 2-1 win over the Terriers.

“It will take a lot to go wrong for Huddersfield for them to go down now, but they will want to make sure they are mathematically safe before they can relax too much.

“The future is looking bright for Coventry heading into next season, and I don’t think Mark Robins will let them let up just yet. I fancy them for a win here.”

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Prutton here.

Huddersfield Town haven’t been good enough this season, and you have to feel that if there were a few more matches in the Championship season, then they’d be in real danger of being relegated into League One.

Coventry have found it tough at times in their first season back in the second-tier, but they seem to have just about done enough to survive this term.

I can see the Sky Blues edging out Carlos Corberan’s side this weekend.