Middlesbrough were a mere sideshow last night in the Championship as Burnley's 2-1 win at the Riverside Stadium secured their automatic promotion back into the Premier League.

Michael Carrick's side now sit fourth in the Championship table and are nine points adrift of Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion, with Burnley doing the Blades a huge favour in the process of sealing promotion.

Goals from Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts sealed the win for Burnley, who were pegged back at the start of the second-half by Chuba Akpom's penalty.

Akpom's incredible Middlesbrough form continues

The night belonged to Burnley, as do many of the headlines this morning following their Premier League return.

However, Akpom continued to shine for Boro, converting his penalty expertly on 48 minutes to cancel out Barnes' opener.

That's Akpom's 26th goal in the Championship this season on just his 33rd appearance for Boro, with the 27-year-old racing away with the division's golden boot this season.

Sky Sports dropped a reveal that Akpom is second to only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (28) when it comes to league goals in English football's top four divisions this season, outscoring Andy Cook (23, Bradford City), Jonson Clarke-Harris (22, Peterborough United) and Harry Kane (22, Tottenham).

Haaland's tally in the Premier League stands at 28, yet he's struck 42 in all competitions so far this season for City.

Akpom, though, is closing in on 30 goals for the season heading into the final six-game run-in.

Should he reach that landmark, he will join Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Toney and Glenn Murray on a list of players to pass the 30-goal mark in the Championship's modern era.

Can Akpom fire Middlesbrough to promotion?

All that, though, could be in vain if Boro miss out on promotion.

Michael Carrick's side have watched Burnley secure promotion to the Premier League, whilst Sheffield United are nine points ahead of them in second. Luton Town have even moved into third following their stalemate with Millwall yesterday.

Unless there's a real turnaround over the rest of the month, it's going to be the play-offs for Boro, where they will be hoping to see Akpom continue is fine form in-front of goal to fire them to promotion.