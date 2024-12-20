Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has encouraged Birmingham City to enter the hotly-contested transfer race for Aston Villa's Louie Barry, although he admits a move to the Championship is more likely for the current Stockport County loan star.

Barry has become the subject of significant speculation and transfer interest ahead of the January window, where a decision on his future is poised to be taken. The 21-year-old, who impressed at Edgeley Park during the 2023/24 season before seeing his term prematurely curtailed through injury, returned to Stockport on loan during the summer and is proving instrumental to their pursuit of consecutive promotions to the Championship.

Barry remains League One's leading goalscorer with 14 strikes and counting from just 20 appearances, despite spending much of the season playing wide-left as opposed to through the middle. It's a remarkable return, leaving little wonder as to why so many clubs are seemingly interested in his services.

Louie Barry's career stats by club via FotMob, as of December 19 Club Division Years Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa Premier League 2021- 1 1 0 Ipswich Town (loan) League One 2021-2022 6 0 0 Swindon Town (loan) League Two 2022 16 6 1 MK Dons (loan) League One 2022-2023 32 1 2 Salford City (loan) League Two 2023 21 2 1 Stockport County (loan) League Two, League One 2023-2025 43 24 5

According to reports, Villa are considering recalling Barry and sending him on loan to the Championship where he has interest from the likes of Middlesbrough, QPR, Coventry City, Stoke, Sheffield United and, most recently, Leeds.

However, given Birmingham's ambition in the transfer market and ability to punch above their weight, divisionally speaking, it perhaps wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see them plot a shock swoop on their fierce Second City rivals either. Blues reportedly made a move for the versatile forward back in the summer, though his stock and performances have both grown exponentially since then.

Birmingham City encouraged to sign Aston Villa's Louie Barry amid Championship interest

Football League World asked Goodman if he believes Birmingham should consider making a move for Barry, and he thinks the former Barcelona prospect should be on Chris Davies' January wishlist ahead of a potentially-huge window for the League One promotion favourites.

However, the pundit recognises a deal could be hard to broker given just how much Championship interest Barry has at the minute. Goodman exclusively told Football League World, via CoinPoker: "Stockport County and Dave Challinor have given Louie Barry a home. But his future is very much in the hands of Barry himself and Aston Villa.

"While I'm sure he loves Stockport, I think he'll want to play at the highest level he possibly can and I do think there will be Championship clubs interested in signing him.

"To score 15 goals in 20 games, as someone who is not an out-and-out striker, is a phenomenal record and I think Birmingham or anyone in the Championship would be getting a great player.

"If the opportunity came to play for a Championship club that aspires for promotion, I'm sure it would attract him and it would attract to Aston Villa who will be focusing on his development.

"He has to make sure he goes to the right team, though. He wouldn't be as effective playing in a direct team and instead suits an attacking side that plays on the front foot. It's about marrying those elements with his abilities and I have no doubt that he will do a job if you put him in the right team.

"His journey reminds me of Finn Azaz, who dropped down the levels from Aston Villa to Plymouth but worked his way back up to Middlesbrough. I'm not saying they're the same type of player but we could see a similar journey."

Birmingham City need extra firepower in January

While Barry may not end up crossing the Second City divide, Birmingham do need a player of his ilk in the January window in order to truly take off in the third-tier of English football.

Birmingham have been dominant in virtually all of their encounters without unleashing the frightening goalscoring form to blitz opponents at will like many had expected, and it's somewhat telling that they're not even at the top of the league. Wycombe Wanderers, who have a much smaller budget and playing squad and were not fancied in the pre-season promotion reckoning, are currently leading the way ahead of Blues in second place, though Davies' side do have a game in hand.

With the likes of Emil Hansson and Scott Wright currently out with injury, Blues need a goalscoring winger who can stand up opponents and find the back of the net. That player probably isn't going to be Barry, who has already proven himself to be far too good for League One, but they definitely need to look down that route and try to bring in a recruit of a similar profile.