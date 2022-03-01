Sky Sports’ Don Goodman makes Blackburn Rovers claim as club prepare for Fulham encounter

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes that Blackburn Rovers will need to use their recent victory over Queens Park Rangers as a catalyst heading into their upcoming fixtures.

Tony Mowbray’s side managed to get on track in the Championship last weekend by sealing all three points in their showdown with the R’s.

Reda Khadra netted what turned out to be the winning goal in this fixture in the 77th minute as he fired a free-kick past QPR goalkeeper David Marshall.

As a result of this victory, Blackburn moved up to fourth in the Championship standings.

Rovers will be looking to use the confidence gained from this triumph to seal a positive result in their showdown with Fulham this weekend.

Blackburn may feel as if they have a point to prove in this clash as they suffered a 7-0 defeat to the Cottagers at Ewood Park earlier this season.

Ahead of this encounter, Goodman has shared an honest verdict on Blackburn’s current situation in the Championship.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the club’s latest triumph, Goodman said: “I think it’s a massive boost.

“I think the fact that it was against one of the other contenders will also help their confidence and of course they have Fulham away next but then they’ve got a run against Millwall, Bristol City, Derby all at home and home is really where they’ve done their damage and the reason that they are as high in the table as they have been.

“They have one of the best home records in the league.

“So, it needs to be a catalyst for them, it’s okay sort of liking the look at the run of the fixtures that is to come but you have to produce the goods and I think Saturday highlighted that they are capable.”

The Verdict

Goodman’s comments are spot-on as Blackburn really should be looking to push on following their triumph over QPR.

Whereas Rovers know that they will need to be at their very best in order to avoid defeat in their showdown with Fulham, they ought to be confident in their ability to cause the Championship leaders some issues in this fixture.

With top-scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz set to be out of action for several weeks due to an ankle injury, the likes of Khadra, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan will need to step up to the mark in his absence.

Set to play three home games this month, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Blackburn cement a place in the play-offs by securing positive results in these fixtures as they have already accumulated an impressive total of 36 points at Ewood Park this season.