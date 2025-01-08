After a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday evening, Huddersfield Town are now just four points off the top two in League One and Don Goodman believes that they are in a strong position for automatic promotion.

Huddersfield extended their unbeaten league run to 15 games with a 1-0 victory Adams Park after Herbie Kane's stunning 15th-minute volley proved to be the match-winner, as Town strengthened their play-off position and kept their second-placed opponents in check.

The first 20 minutes were dominated by Huddersfield, who fired several shots at Wycombe's goal. Callum Marshall’s attempt sailed over the bar, and he was later denied by Franco Ravizzoli in the Wycombe goal. Just five minutes later, Kane gave the Terriers the lead with a brilliant strike after Ben Wiles’ corner was punched away by Ravizzoli.

Wycombe were flat but had a couple of chances, including Tyreeq Bakinson’s shot that went just over, although they improved in the second half, throwing everything at Huddersfield. Cameron Humphreys’ cross caused a scramble, while Jacob Chapman denied Richard Kone three times, and Bakinson also had an effort saved.

Fred Onyedima sent a shot across goal, and Dan Udoh came close, but Huddersfield held firm and cut the gap, leaving Michael Duff's side in a strong position amid fantastic League One form for an extended period now.

Don Goodman's Huddersfield Town verdict

Don Goodman has been impressed with Huddersfield of late, and he was asked about their automatic promotion chances in the race for the top two. Speaking to Football League World via Plejmo . com, he said: "Huddersfield Town are on a great run of form but their last two draws must frustrate them. They were at home for both and I looked at the stats and they were totally dominant.

"There's currently a four-point gap between themselves and the top three, but they're on a 15-game unbeaten streak and have games in hand on Wycombe and Wrexham. They have now beaten Wycombe away and have also got to play both Wycombe and Wrexham at home, which means they're very much still in the automatic promotion race.

"Town will believe those are four points that can be bridged. Huddersfield have put such a good run together that Wycombe and Wrexham must be concerned. Seven points sounded like a big gap but it could easily become less than four quickly, and they still have games in hand.

"It’s all to play for."

Huddersfield Town's promotion credentials under Michael Duff

Duff's appointment in the summer brought optimism, with a solid start to the campaign and a number of strong signings also following. They were always expected to be among the promotion favourites, though they will need to contend with Birmingham City's lavish spending if they are to challenge for the title in the second half of the campaign.

In spite of their streaky start to the league campaign thus far, Huddersfield have started to gain consistency in recent months. That fact, combined with one of the strongest squads in the league, and a manager with the CV and know-how to succeed in a more calm environment, is likely to bring success this term.

January will also be crucial to their promotion hopes, with Town currently a part of the promotion picture but a little further back than they would have hoped to be at this stage, even after making up plenty of ground of late. However, there are issues to resolve over the course of the season if they are to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, including sourcing a more reliable goalscorer this month.