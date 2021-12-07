Sky Sports’ Don Goodman details importance of West Brom’s victory over Coventry City

Pundit Don Goodman believes West Bromwich Albion’s away victory against promotion rivals Coventry City was a ‘must-win psychologically’ for the Baggies’ players after a tough run, speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

Valerien Ismael’s men were winless in their previous four matches coming into Sunday lunchtime’s kick-off against their Midlands rivals, slipping down to fourth spot on Monday night after Queens Park Rangers’ win over Derby County.

Although this still left them firmly in the promotion mix, this was a disappointing decline for Albion who went unbeaten in their opening ten league games of the 2021/22 campaign and had previously established themselves as title contenders.

With the home advantage, the Sky Blues had the perfect opportunity to go above the Baggies with a win, but were 2-0 down before the interval with Karlan Grant latching on to a through ball and slotting home calmly in the 20th minute before Kyle McFadzean’s controversial own goal shortly before the interval doubled the visitors’ lead.

Ismael’s side did concede late on through McFadzean, who popped up in the 83rd minute to reduce the deficit, but they held on to a precious three points and will have been relieved with their two goals having only scored twice in their last six matches prior to this tie at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Sky Sports pundit and commentator Goodman believes this result for the promotion favourites is more important than many will realise, as they were able to send their travelling supports home happy.

He said: “Let’s not underestimate how big a win that was for West Bromwich Albion.

“For me, it wasn’t a must-win game in terms of: can they get promoted? Can they secure a top-six finish? But it may well have been a must-win psychologically and to get the fans back onside.

“There were rumblings of discontent. We’ve all seen it and heard it with our own eyes and ears so I just think from that perspective there was a massive West Bromwich Albion following there as there always is and you know what? They gave them a performance as I say, particularly in that first half.”

The Verdict:

Not only was it a win and three points on the board, but it was also a victory over their local rival and against a team that were previously looking like favourites for the play-offs before dropping out of the top six on Sunday.

Robins’ men may have been in a sticky patch of form recently, but to come away with the win against a side that had only lost once at home in the league this season before the weekend is impressive and it’s the type of result that can completely change a season.

This is why many people would agree with Goodman’s sentiments here, because pressure was starting to mount on the players, manager and the board amid their previous winless run and the atmosphere would have only worsened had they failed to win maximum points in their last outing.

Grant’s goal should give him the confidence to get back into goalscoring form as well, which could turn out to be crucial for their promotion hopes if they can also bring in a star centre-forward to add slightly more attacking firepower.

Nonetheless, this was just one game, and they need to back it up with another win against Reading at the weekend if they want to make their last match count.