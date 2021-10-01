Sky Sports’ David Prutton shares score prediction as Cardiff City host Reading

In what was a bright start to the campaign, Cardiff City have fallen to five defeats in their last six Championship outings.

Making an unbeaten start to the season, Cardiff picked up two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

The Bluebirds, who have won just once on home soil this season, have now lost the last four successive Championship matches, scoring just once, and conceding 11.

Reading, who have endured a polar opposite start to The Bluebirds, lost four of their opening five games.

The Royals have since picked up 10 points from their next five games, leaving them in 11th position and just three points from the play-off positions.

Issuing his score prediction in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has struggled to pick out a winner, going for a 1-1 draw in South Wales.

The verdict

Cardiff are a team that have found this Championship campaign extremely difficult. For large parts of last season, they really impressed, and for a while, it looked like they were going to secure a play-off position.

Even when they were unbeaten in their opening four, there were a few stylistic concerns, with many claiming that they were becoming a bit too one-dimensional, with crosses into the box emerging as a regular feature of their game.

Reading have turned a corner in what was a difficult start to the campaign and a difficult pre-season too.

John Swift has emerged as a talismanic figure this year, and whilst he has also been a creative spark for the club and a scorer of some great goals, it appears that he has stepped it up this year.