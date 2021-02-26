Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts the outcome of Brentford’s clash with Stoke City

David Prutton has predicted Brentford to claim a comfortable win over Stoke City tomorrow afternoon.

The Bees got their promotion charge back on track with victory over Sheffield Wednesday, and are still sitting in second despite losing three Championship matches on the bounce prior to beating the Owls.

And Thomas Frank’s team will be heavy favourites to put three more points on the board against a Stoke outfit whose own promotion hopes are hanging in the balance following just two victories since Christmas.

The Potters did beat both Luton and Sheffield Wednesday prior to losing at Barnsley in midweek and cannot afford another defeat here – especially with the likes of the Tykes, Cardiff and all in excellent form.

But Prutton has predicted a straightforward home victory in West London on Saturday afternoon.

He told Sky Sports:

“Brentford needed that win against Sheffield Wednesday to get back on the horse. They had looked out of sorts before that, and you get the feeling Thomas Frank has steered them back on track.

“Stoke will probably find them with a bit more confidence now and would have preferred this game to be a few days earlier! They have not been good on the road lately either. Has to be a home win for me.”

The Verdict

Both sides come into the game in generally bad form, although if Brentford play anywhere near the level they have produced so often this season, there should only be one winner here.

But the Bees should know exactly what to expect from a Michael O’Neill, although the Potters are struggling at both ends of the pitch and desperately need to get back to their old selves in order to remain in touch with the top-six.

A tight contest can be expected here, although a Brentford win is more than likely.