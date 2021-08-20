Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts result of Preston North End vs Peterborough United

Preston North End sit at the bottom of the Championship table without a point after the opening three games of this Championship campaign.

The Whites were thrashed at Deepdale on the opening day 4-1 by Championship newcomers Hull City, before losing out 2-1 to Reading on Saturday.

A late Sepp van den Berg own goal ensured that it was three losses from three on Tuesday night, with Huddersfield Town running out as 1-0 winners at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Lancashire club host Peterborough United tomorrow, with Darren Ferguson’s side being seconds away on Tuesday night from having two wins from three to their name.

Similar to Preston, Peterborough were well beaten on the opening day of the season, with Posh falling to a 3-0 defeat at Luton Town.

Ferguson’s side followed that defeat up with a 2-1 victory against Derby County, with Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele both scoring in injury time.

The same pair pushed Posh into a two-goal advantage on Tuesday night against Cardiff City, however, two late Aden Flint goals earned The Bluebirds a point.

Sky Sports journalist David Prutton has predicted that Preston will continue their slump against Posh, suggesting a 2-1 score-line in favour of the newly-promoted Championship club.

The verdict

Preston have made a very poor start to the season, and if they suffer defeat on Saturday, then there will already be a lot of pressure on Frankie McAvoy.

Peterborough have reacted brilliantly to their disappointing performance at Luton, and they will be full of confidence after how their performances against two established Championship clubs.

Posh are expected to be in a relegation battle come the start of May, and if they can secure all three points on Saturday, then they will be sitting on seven points from their opening forum which will be a very positive start.

Preston need things to start clicking as soon as possible, and they will be hoping to benefit from Peterborough’s inability to defend from crosses, as displayed in both of Flint’s goals on Tuesday.

Prutton’s 2-1 prediction looks like a very possible outcome, but it could quite easily swing either way.

