Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts how Bournemouth vs Cardiff will pan out this evening

David Prutton has predicted Cardiff City to continue their outstanding form under Mick McCarthy with another crucial victory over Bournemouth.

Cardiff’s thumping win over Preston on Sunday moved them within three points of the Cherries, and a sixth straight victory here will move the Bluebirds above Jonathan Woodgate’s men purely on goals scored.

Three points at the Vitality Stadium would mark Cardiff’s best Championship run for three years, but more importantly, see them climb above Bournemouth and into the top-six for the first time this season.

But Bournemouth have performed well since the departure of Jason Tindall, although the South Coast outfit are looking to bounce back from losing at Queens Park Rangers.

The hosts might start out as favourites, but Prutton told Sky Sports that Cardiff’s form will prove the difference on Wednesday evening:

“The fact Bournemouth have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as manager until the end of the season should add some stability going into the business end of the season, which is much needed after the way the last two months have panned out for the Cherries. They really are in danger of dropping out of the top six.

“That adds all the more importance to this match, with Cardiff lurking just three points behind them ahead of this game. Mick McCarthy’s men have won all five of their league fixtures in February and he remains unbeaten as Bluebirds boss. Therefore, I’m siding with them.”

The Verdict

With home advantage counting for little at present, I think Bournemouth will be happy to simply avoid defeat here.

But Cardiff are full of confidence at present, and with Josh Murphy and Kieffer Moore in excellent goalscoring form, whilst the Bluebirds’ back-four is also performing well, I think McCarthy’s men will come away with another three points here, their sixth on the bounce.