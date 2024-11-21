David Prutton has predicted that Sheffield United will earn all three points with their trip to face Coventry City this weekend, which will see them move to the top of Championship table at least until Sunderland face Millwall later on Saturday.

The Blades are in the hunt for an automatic promotion place this season, with Chris Wilder’s side level on points with league leaders Sunderland going into the weekend.

Sheffield United have won their last four games in a row, moving them ahead of the likes of Leeds United and Burnley.

Meanwhile, Coventry are yet to replace Mark Robins as manager following his dismissal two weeks ago.

The 54-year-old was a popular figure at the Sky Blues, spending seven years in charge before a 2-1 loss to Derby County earlier this month.

David Prutton predicts Sheffield United win over Coventry

Prutton believes that Sheffield United will maintain their positive form following the November international break.

He has predicted a 2-0 away win for the Blades, which could move them to top spot in the table if results elsewhere go in their favour.

“I think Sheffield United will beat them,” said Prutton, via the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

“And I’m going Coventry nil, Sheffield United two.”

Coventry City's manager search

Coventry went into the international break with a 2-2 draw against Sunderland, with goals from Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni giving the side a much-needed positive result after Robins’ dismissal.

Frank Lampard has been linked with the managerial vacancy at the CBS Arena, with Sky Sports reporting that talks have been held between the two parties.

However, no agreement has yet been struck, meaning interim manager Rhys Carr is likely to oversee this weekend’s clash against Sheffield United.

Coventry sit 17th in the Championship table, with 16 points from 15 games.

The gap to the relegation zone going into the weekend is only one point, highlighting the importance of their draw with Sunderland almost two weeks ago.

Sheffield United league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 +14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3 Leeds United 15 +15 29 4 Burnley 15 +12 27 5 West Brom 15 +7 25 6 Watford 15 +1 25 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sheffield United could finish the weekend top with a win, if Sunderland drop points in their clash away to an in-form Millwall side or only win by one goal.

The gap to third place Leeds United is only two points, with the Blades in second after 15 games.

Wilder’s team will be aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt, having been relegated in the previous campaign.

The game at the CBS Arena gets underway on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off, meaning United will go temporarily top with any kind of result given they play before the Black Cats.

Sheffield United have a great opportunity this weekend

The chance to play before Sunderland is a great opportunity for Sheffield United to put some pressure on Régis Le Bris’ side.

Victory would move them top of the table, at least until the Black Cats’ game is over, which will give the team extra motivation to be at their best on Saturday.

Given their promotion rivals dropped points against them last time out as well could add some psychological advantage over them, especially when they had led the game 2-0 too.

Coventry are without a manager still, so this could also be a great time to face the team, particularly at the CBS Arena.