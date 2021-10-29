Sky Sports’ David Prutton issues score prediction as Luton Town travel to Preston North End

Luton Town will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to six Championship games when they travel to Preston North End tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters are currently fifth in the second-tier standings, picking up 21 points from their opening 14 games, but share the same amount of points as Blackpool in 11th.

Luton have lost just twice away from Kenilworth Road this season, with those defeats coming against Bournemouth and West Brom.

Despite winning just once in their last nine, and occupying 19th place in the table, Preston possess a strong home record and have not tasted defeat at Deepdale since the first game of the season.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Luton Town players are playing at now?

1 of 28 What club does Alan Sheehan now play for? Shrewsbury Lincoln Oldham Scunthorpe

The Lancashire club will be hoping to start to distance themselves from the relegation zone but will know they will face a tough test against a side who have lost just three times this season.

EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Luton will emerge as 1-0 winners in his Sky Sports column.

The verdict

Preston may not be in the best form, but they are resilient and will not be beaten easily.

Frankie McAvoy’s side have struggled in parts this season, and last Saturday’s performance would not have filled many with confidence, but Preston are more than capable of bouncing back.

However, they face a side in Luton who are brimming with confidence and have lost just once in their last 10.

It will be no surprise to see Luton edge this one, but equally, it would also be no shock to see Preston bounce back after a difficult period.