Sky Sports’ David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Reading vs Sheffield United

Reading will be hoping to create some distance from the relegation places when Sheffield United visit the Select Car Leasing Stadium tonight.

The Royals, who have now been hit with a six-point deduction, are hovering dangerously close to the bottom three.

Veljko Paunovic’s side have been much better against teams in the bottom half this season, picking up 19 points from nine games against teams from 13th onwards.

The Blades are still struggling in their pursuit of troubling the play-off positions at present, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side just three points ahead of Reading in 17th place.

Sheffield United have picked up a mere five points from their last six games, and whilst there is still a large chunk of this season to go, they need to be careful that this campaign does not just slip away.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this clash will end 1-1.

The verdict

It does seem difficult to split these two at present and it should be an entertaining clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Without their deduction, Reading will be a little higher than The Blades, with The Royals’ home record suggesting that they will be viewing this as a good chance of securing three points.

Four of Sheffield United’s five wins this season have come against teams in the bottom four, with The Blades struggling to beat sides who are not in the relegation mix.

A 1-1 draw is certainly a fair assessment, but a narrow Reading win is also quite likely.