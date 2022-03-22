Sky Sports’ David Prutton explains why Blackburn Rovers have dropped off in the Championship promotion race

Blackburn Rovers slipped to eighth in the table on points per game after their 1-0 defeat to Reading at the weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s men would have been frustrated to not have taken the lead before Josh Laurent’s screamer won it for the Royals, and they now face an uphill task to stay in the top six.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have been outstanding since their managerial changes this season, if those three are to finish in the play-offs, then that would only leave one spot for the likes of Blackburn, Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town and Huddersfield Town to scrap for between now and the end of the campaign.

Rovers have drawn a blank in nine of their last 11 games and will be desperate for their form in the final third to turn, or they could run out of time to arrest their slide.

David Prutton had his say on the club’s struggles in front of goal when he appeared on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

He said: “The problem with Blackburn that we’ve seen since the turn of the year has been the goalscoring side of the game.

“Which they were doing so incredibly well at, with their best players fit, to now manage games without the star man (Ben Brereton Diaz) is hard.

“He was scoring the lion’s share of the goals, a real creative force, as he comes out of the side, someone’s got to step up to that gap.

“We’ve seen Bradley Dack working his way back to full fitness but even then, Tony (Mowbray) has alluded to the fact that we won’t see a fully fit and firing on all cylinders Bradley Dack until next season.”

Rovers have exceeded expectations this season to be in the top six conversation at this stage, with Mowbray a figure of solidarity at the helm they should keep themselves in the running until the final day.

Many Rovers supporters will be ruing the fact that the club did not sign another striker in the January transfer window.

Mowbray made it clear that he was more interested in mobile forwards and saw Ryan Hedges, Ryan Giles and Dilan Markanday walk through the door.

Sam Gallagher has been the man tasked with replacing Brereton Diaz at the top of the pitch, and he would have been very disappointed not to have given Rovers the lead in the second half at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

There is time to save themselves, and Rovers have quality all over the pitch to make up for losing their talisman, the turnaround needs to happen sooner rather than later though or they will slip towards mid table.