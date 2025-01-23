Sky Sports pundit and former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison has urged Leeds United to complete an ambitious transfer swoop for long-standing target Emi Buendia, who is also of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas ahead of a likely Aston Villa exit.

Leeds contended with challenges during the summer transfer window, as a number of prized assets in Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter were all among the glut of first-team players to have left Elland Road following their play-off final defeat to Southampton at the end of last season.

Rutter has arguably proved the most difficult to replace, however, with Brenden Aaronson enjoying mixed success in the number 10 role vacated by the now-Brighton and Hove Albion starlet.

Leeds tried and failed to sign a new attacking midfielder in the dying embers of the previous window, with chief executive Angus Kinnear revealing ambitious - yet unsuccessful - attempts for James McAtee, Fabio Carvalho and most notably Buendia.

The Whites had looked to offset Rutter's departure by enquiring about a deal for Buendia, who, at the time, had recently returned to full fitness after missing the entirety of the 2023/24 terms sidelined with an ACL injury.

However, Villa refused to sanction a departure while the Argentine, who previously enjoyed two stunning campaigns in the Championship under Daniel Farke at Norwich City, is said to have been against a second-tier return.

But as per reports, Leeds have retained an interest in Buendia, who has now been given the option to leave Villa Park this month in search of regular game time after struggling for minutes under Unai Emery. It's not yet clear whether the 28-year-old is more receptive to a switch to the Championship amid reported interest from Besiktas, who recently appointed ex-Manchester United boss Solskjaer.

Clinton Morison's Leeds United, Emi Buendia transfer verdict

According to Morrison, any potential agreement between Buendia and the Whites could be mutually beneficial, with regular game time both a priority and no doubt a guarantee under Farke if a move was to be completed.

The pundit believes Buendia could offer the X-Factor quality to propel the current league leaders to the Championship title at something of a canter. Morison told FLW: "I think it would be a great signing.

"I’ve always said Leeds are my favourites (for promotion). If you look at their bench its so strong so the players they’ve got who can come off the bench and make an impact are exceptional.

"I think Buendia is a class act. The reason he hasn’t become a regular at Aston Villa was because he picked up a serious (ACL) injury which held up his progression and how he was doing.

"Going to Leeds and going to play regular football and getting promotion to the Premier League, it’s a great fit for both. It’s a good fit for Buendia and a fantastic fit for Leeds.

"I think if they do get him, they go out and win the league outright. I think they win it outright with the squad they’ve got now, but he gives you that little bit of X-Factor and he’s outstanding."

Emi Buendia's Aston Villa situation will help Leeds United

Convincing Buendia to return to the Championship at 28 - a prime age for most footballers - is easier said than done and remains arguably the largest hurdle in Leeds' pursuit, but his situation in the Second City will surely help matters somewhat.

The attacking midfielder is yet to start a single Premier League match this season and has been used sparingly from the bench, playing just 71 minutes of football across 11 appearances while failing to score or assist in the top-flight.

Emi Buendia's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 23 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2014-2018 Getafe 40 3 0 2017-2018 Cultural Leonesa (loan) 42 7 14 2018-2021 Norwich City 121 24 41 2021- Aston Villa 98 10 9

Buendia played all but the final eight minutes in Villa's 1-0 UEFA Champions League defeat at Monaco on Tuesday evening but seemingly remains available for transfer, with Emery suggesting as much afterwards.

The Spaniard told the press: "Buendia played a fantastic match, but we needed something more on the right side and a little bit more on the left side.

"Of course, I am very happy with a lot of players.

"Today, especially with Emi Buendia, because he has the option to leave but today we needed him and he played fantastic with his qualities, fantastic mentality and fantastic with his commitment with the squad."

That should leave the door open for Leeds to, at the very least, test the waters directly with Buendia in a bid to persuade the talented ex-Canaries star to make an emphatic to a division he has twice elevated from as a champion at Carrow Road, having established himself as the league's single best player during his third and final term with the club.

Signing Buendia, of course, would represent inspired business and an undeniable statement of intent from Leeds, who should be fighting tooth and nail to get a deal over the line in the remainder of the window.