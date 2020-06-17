Sky pundit makes Leeds and West Brom prediction as season prepares for restart

Speaking on The Football Show (Sky Sports, Tuesday, 11am,) former striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion will be the teams to catch in the Championship and that, in truth, no-one will manage to do so.

Indeed, the table is clear for all to see in the second tier that they are the pair to catch and it’s up to the likes of Fulham and Brentford to try and reel them in.

Leeds are seven points clear of third, whilst West Brom are six clear, so there is a chance that they can be caught but, for the former Arsenal and Everton striker, it is hard to make a case for the pair being overhauled now.

He said:

“There’s still plenty to play for but I think Leeds and West Brom have been the best teams in the Championship.

“I think they’ll go up automatically, but there’s a hell of a scramble for the play-offs places and I think that will go down to the wire.”

The Verdict

Campbell’s view of the promotion race is one widely-held by many and it is hard to disagree.

Clearly, Leeds and West Brom have been the best pair in the league all year and even when they had their synchronised dips, no-one really managed to capitalise.

There’s plenty going for the pair as we head into the final games of the campaign and it’s going to be exciting to see who does what, but the duo are surely going to be the sides getting automatically promoted.