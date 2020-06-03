Sky pundit issues criticism of Charlton’s Taylor

Speaking to Lee Bowyer on Sky Sports’ Football Show, (10:21am, June 3, 2020,) Gary Neville has criticised Lyle Taylor for telling Charlton and his manager that he will not be playing any part in the rest of the season for the Addicks when it resumes.

The men from The Valley will be pleased to see the season returning as it gives them a chance to get out of the relegation zone but those hopes have been hampered somewhat by the fact that Taylor is not going to play a part, with him worried an injury could stop him earning a move elsewhere as his contract nears its end.

For Gary Neville, though, it should be that the striker plays until his final day of his deal later on this month and then leaves the club.

He said:

“He actually has to play football until June 30. He is contracted to play football until June 30. My problem with Lyle’s position is not beyond June 30.

“My problem with him is he is contracted to play for your football club today and tomorrow and for every day in this month up to June 30. Why wouldn’t he fulfil his contract?”

The Verdict

It’s one that Charlton fans aren’t too happy about given his importance to the side but Bowyer has sought to be as balanced as he can be and to understand just where Taylor is coming from.

The striker obviously feels he has one last chance at a big move this summer and a big injury could stop him achieving that.

For Charlton, though, it leaves them fighting on without a key asset.