Sky expert offers score prediction ahead of Bristol City v Stoke City

David Prutton is predicting a 1-1 scoreline between Bristol City and Stoke City this week in the Sky Bet Championship, as per his Sky Sports prediction column.

The Robins face the Potters on Wednesday evening at Ashton Gate with both sides needing three points for their respective aims this season.

The home side still have a play-off hope, whilst the visitors are looking to get away from the relegation zone and Prutton thinks that both teams will, therefore, get something out of this one, though that might not be ideal for either.

Indeed, he is going for a 1-1 draw between the two sides and it remains to be seen what will happen tomorrow night.

The Verdict

Bristol City have picked up somewhat since Lee Johnson’s exit and do still have a play-off chance, though a fair few sides are still above them in the table.

Stoke, meanwhile, have recorded good wins against the likes of Birmingham and Barnsley either side of a loss to Leeds, so both are in decent form going into it.

In that sense, then, you can see why it could be a close-run thing between the two who are both still playing for something as we head into the final three matches of the season.