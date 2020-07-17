Sky expert offers prediction for crunch clash between Swansea and Bristol City

Quoted in his latest Sky Sports prediction column, David Prutton has revealed that he thinks Swansea City are going to edge Bristol City this weekend in a huge game up near the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Both sides still have play-off hopes going into the final two games of the campaign, though the Swans are probably the team with the most realistic chance of making the top six.

Indeed, Bristol City need to win both games and hope for poor form from Cardiff City and Millwall to really have a chance of making it, though they won’t give up until it is mathematically over.

Prutton, though, thinks it will be Swansea who will keep themselves in the hunt going into the final day with a narrow win over the men from Ashton Gate:

“Swansea would have been frustrated to take the lead twice against Nottingham Forest and not hold on in midweek. Only wins will do from here.

“It’s a big ask for Bristol City to make the play-offs from here, but you have to keep going until it’s mathematically impossible. That being said, I think the Swans edge this one. 1-0.”

The Verdict

Swansea have been there or thereabouts all season and so have Bristol City – though their form around the restart under Lee Johnson has been nothing short of shocking.

The Robins only have a chance because they’ve picked up since Johnson’s exit, but Steve Cooper’s men will be looking to kill their play-off hopes off for good this weekend.