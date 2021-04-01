Sky expert issues verdict on QPR v Coventry City

Queens Park Rangers play host to Coventry City on Good Friday as the Hoops look to end this season in style by kicking off the run-in with a win.

2021 has been promising for Rangers and they are eyeing a top ten finish, whilst their visitors are still aiming for survival in the Championship and a win for them is obviously very important.

The Sky Blues won the reverse fixture between the two sides early on in this campaign 3-2 in an entertaining clash, though Sky expert David Prutton is expecting fewer goals this time around.

As revealed via his prediction column for Sky Sports, Prutton is going for a 1-1 draw between the Hoops and the Sky Blues tomorrow afternoon in west London.

The Verdict

It should be a fascinating watch between the two sides tomorrow at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

Arguably, Coventry have more to play for for the rest of this season with them still fighting for safety whilst, in all realisticness, QPR are set for a mid-table finish.

They look motivated to finish as high as possible in the league table, however, and that is what will make it tough for their visitors tomorrow afternoon in west London.

The ultimate QPR shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Who is QPR's current shirt sponsor? Senate Bespoke Football Index Errea Coca Cola