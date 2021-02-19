Sky Sports expert predicts the outcome of Reading’s important clash with Middlesbrough

David Prutton is expecting Reading to edge out Middlesbrough this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a big game in terms of the race for the play-off places.

The Royals are eight points clear of the likes of Boro and Cardiff City at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship table and that is a healthy gap at this stage of the season.

However, there’s still time for that to be eroded and Middlesbrough can really shake up the battle if they get a result at the Madejski Stadium at the weekend.

For Prutton, though, the home side are set to emerge victorious with him expecting them to edge it by the odd goal.

He told Sky Sports:

“It was a good win for Reading in midweek, even against a struggling Bristol City side. It takes them back up towards where they want to be, and once again bolstered their play-off ambitions. They look like they will last the course.

“Even after a good result in midweek to end what had been a poor run, this is a tricky game for Middlesbrough. They have a good recent record against Reading, but I think the Royals will just edge it. 2-1.”

The Verdict

This has the makings of one of the games of the weekend with how important it is for the battle at the top of the table.

Reading can really solidify their position in the top six with a win whilst Boro can really force the doors open on the race if they get all three points.

It’s a close one to call, then, and you’d not be surprised by any result this weekend in all fairness.