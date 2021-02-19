Sky expert backs Cardiff City to maintain scintillating form v Preston North End

David Prutton is backing Cardiff City to continue their fine run of form in the Sky Bet Championship with a win over Preston North End this weekend.

The Bluebirds are really flying at the moment and it is clear that Mick McCarthy has come in and had a real positive impact on the mentality in the squad.

They look as though they’re enjoying themselves at the moment and, certainly, a play-off place isn’t out of the question at the moment with the form that they are in.

With that said, Prutton is expecting them to remain firmly on track this weekend against a Preston North End side struggling for consistency.

Quoted by Sky Sports for his prediction column, he said:

“It’s slightly frustrating when you know how good a manager Mick McCarthy is and then you saw some of the reaction when he was appointed at Cardiff. But he’s been so successful at this level before, and is showing it again already.

“It’s been a week that sums up Preston this season. A good win against Blackburn last Friday, a frustrating defeat in midweek. They just cannot find any consistency, and I cannot see them getting a result here. 2-0.”

The Verdict

McCarthy has done a fine job since arriving and any critics that he had are being silenced as each match goes on.

It’s clear how quickly he has improved the mood at Cardiff at the moment and they’ve gone from looking like they could lose any game to now being able to win any game.

With the talent in that squad and with the experience of last season’s finish, there’s no reason why they can’t make the top six this year and a win this weekend will help them along nicely.