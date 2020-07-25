Sky Bet Championship play-off analysis: Swansea City v Brentford

Swansea City host Brentford in the first-leg of the first Championship play-off semi-final tomorrow.

Steve Cooper’s side signed off in style this season, claiming a 4-1 win at Reading to steal 6th-place at the gasp. They join South Wales rivals Cardiff City in the play-offs, and will go up against 3rd-place Brentford at the Liberty Stadium tomorrow.

Swans fans will be counting their lucky stars after their miraculous leap into the top-six. Forest had looked good for a space in the play-offs throughout, only to falter at the last, and Swansea’s 6th-place finish with 70 points marks the lowest tally achieved by a 6th-place team since Leicester in the 2012/13 season.

The main man for the Swans on Sunday will be Rhian Brewster. The Liverpool forward reunited with Steve Cooper under whom he had success with England at the U17 World Cup in 2017, and in half-a-season at the club he’s managed 10 goals in 19 appearances.

Another one to impress for Swansea this season in Andre Ayew. The 30-year-old notched a career best of 15 league goals this season and seven assists making one of the league’s most creative only behind the likes of Brentford duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Brentford on the other hand will be ruing the fact that they’re having to take part in the play-offs. The automatic promotion spots where in their hands without them ever leaving 3rd-place, coming short at the death after some sterling form after the restart.

Defeats at Stoke and against Barnsley will have them quaking for the trip to Swansea, but fans will rest assured of a side that have boasted some of the best statistics this season.

David Raya and his defence have kept 16 clean sheets throughout the season, never conceding more than twice in a game. Meanwhile, ex-Leeds United man Pontus Jansson has returned to the starting line-up after spending much of the season on the sidelines before the restart.

But the front is where the magic happens for Brentford. Their infamous BMW consisting of Benrahma, Bryan Mbuemo and Watkins have scored a monumental 57 goals between them this season, well over half of Brentford’s 80 Championship league goals.

Thomas Frank’s side will remain the favourites going into this game, and arguably the favourites to take the final place in next season’s Premier League. They are the more well-rounded team, with indispensable players right across the pitch and ruthless in-front of goal.