This post is sponsored by Sky Bet

The Leeds United Foundation have teamed up with the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund to run a social goals group for those over the age of 50.

These sessions are focused on health and wellbeing for those who participate - and they are free for those who join.

Often, finances can get in the way of people going out and taking part in activities, but the Leeds Foundation, in partnership with Sky Bet, have helped to break down those barriers by not charging.

This initiative aims to reduce social isolation, whilst using football to improve people's mental health and interaction, with the sessions allowing those participating to form friendships with others.

The project also gives people the opportunity to come to their second home, Elland Road, with the sessions taking place at Leeds' home patch.

Providing more details about the sessions and their importance, the Leeds United Foundation's Health and Wellbeing Lead, Simon Wood, said: "We started the over 50s club because we identified a need within the community around, coming out of the Covid pandemic, people were living in social isolation and in loneliness.

"The sessions are weekly. We'll talk about something Leeds United, so we may pick a topic that's current, we might pick a topic from the past, and the knowledge of those in the room is immense.

"The brilliant thing about life is the more it goes on, the more experiences you have. New members will come and join the group and they'll have stories that we've never heard before. So when they come back together and relive those experiences, it's a really magical time for them.

"Football is a really powerful aid for people because it brings people together."

The importance of the Sky Bet Building Foundations Fund for the Leeds United Foundation’s project

In a wonderful surprise for the over 50s, Leeds legend Eddie Gray dropped in on a session to speak to participants about his time at the club and tell some wonderful stories about the Don Revie era.

He also had the opportunity to answer questions from fans, many of whom will remember Gray's time at the West Yorkshire club.

Speaking about the importance of this project and the backing of the Building Foundations Fund, he said: "I think it gives people a sense of purpose and I think that's the most important thing is having days like this.

"You only need it a little bit to help people and it goes a long way.

"I think it's a tremendous thing that they're (Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund) doing and long may it continue."

Sophie Dales, who is the Health and Wellbeing Activator at the Leeds Foundation, also reiterated the importance of the fund, adding: "The Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund is super important for programmes like this, to keep them sustainable and to keep them going.”

And Rachel Newman, the Health and Wellbeing Officer at the same foundation, continued: "You're impacting people's lives, and obviously the funding that we've got allows these sessions to run and it's an incredible opportunity to be a part of."

Participants speak out on Leeds United Foundation’s over 50s project

The final word goes to the participants who have been affected by the project, which has been supported by the Building Foundations Fund.

Many people, who would otherwise spend a decent chunk of their life living solo or without much social interaction, have been given the opportunity to come to Elland Road and socialise with those who have been supporters of the Whites for many years.

Using their love of Leeds to form new friendships, participants are clearly feeling the benefits of the initiative.

Elaine Lindley is one person who appreciates just how beneficial it is, saying: "I'm not the kind of person that does things on my own, really. My best friend said she couldn't come - and I thought: 'I'm doing it'. And I came and I was brave that day - and I've met so many people that I now class as friends.

"It means that I've got something to do on a Wednesday afternoon, instead of being sat at home reading a book, so it's opened up so much more than just this social group.

"I think the backing that we're getting for this group now is got to be the best thing for, not just the club, but for people as well. It's a people thing, not just a football thing."

Others also spoke out, showing their appreciation for the Leeds United Foundation.

"It's a good laugh. It's built up of a good group of friends", Barry Lakin added.

"It means a lot to me that the foundation are doing a lot for the community to add to what the club are doing on the pitch."

These fans will be hoping that they can also see real success on the pitch in 2025, having seen their team thrive during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Firmly in the automatic promotion mix, they have done extremely well despite losing some key players in the summer, including Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, both of whom were key to their push for a Premier League return last term.

It seems like it’s only a matter of time before the Whites return to the top flight, not just because of their performances and results on the pitch, but also because of their fans and their owners, with the latter seemingly having big plans for the club.

The expansion of Elland Road is just one of a number of things the 49ers could look to do during their tenure.

Promotion to the Premier League is within the West Yorkshire side’s sights, and with this initiative now underway, many supporters are enjoying what’s happening both on and off the pitch.

Sky Bet are backing EFL clubs and their communities with £6m in grants over the next six years through the Building Foundations Fund.

The local communities surrounding Birmingham City, Leyton Orient, Reading, Rotherham United and West Bromwich Albion have also benefitted from the Fund so far, along with Leeds.