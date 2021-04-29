Skipp, Cantwell, Aarons and more: 9 transfer developments we could see emerge at Norwich City this summer

Norwich City are facing a hugely important summer transfer window as they start to ramp up their preparations for life back in the Premier League next season.

Daniel Farke’s side have already secured the signing of Ben Gibson from Burnley on a permanent basis, and the Canaries are already starting to get linked with the potential signings of a couple of other players.

While, as with the last few windows, there are also rumours surrounding some of their key players.

The Canaries need to end the window in a strong enough position to mount a successful survival bid next term. They will need to learn the lessons from their last summer window ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, where they failed to strengthen the squad enough to survive the drop.

With that all in mind, we take a look at nine transfer developments that could emerge at Carrow Road this summer…