‘Skating on thin ice’ – These Bristol City fans discuss individual after Millwall defeat

It was a disappointing night for Bristol City on Tuesday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Millwall at Ashton Gate.

Goals from Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett in either half were enough to end a ten-game winless run for the visitors, before a red card for Famara Diedhiou compounded the Robins’ disappointment.

That result means that Bristol City have now lost four of their last six games, which includes defeats Birmingham, Rotherham and now Millwall that ended long winless runs for those sides.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Bristol City fans were far from happy a they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

One individual who came in for a considerable amount of criticism as a consequence of that result, was manager Dean Holden, with many left frustrated by his inability to guide his side to wins in those games.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the Bristol City boss in the aftermath of that defeat.

Total disgrace, massive clear out needed starting with Mark Ashton and Dean Holden, — Rodney kendall (@BCFCROD) December 16, 2020

Please use Verlinden more! He is really promising — Torstein Jonsdal (@TorsteinJonsda1) December 15, 2020

@deanholdenuk even if we concede 5 can we please just play some attacking football. Its so boring to watch. — Elliot Mills (@Emills1995) December 15, 2020

HoLdeN bALl — Ryan Cooze (@RyanCooze7) December 15, 2020

If the owner is serious about us competing for promotion then Holden must be skating on thin ice, injuries or not the football is nothing short of a disgrace. At this rate we will be heading for bottom 6 not top 6. — Alex Muz (@AlexMuz3) December 15, 2020

Injuries or not, is Dean Holding starting to show his inexperience now? Because it’s quite obvious to why the club only gave him a 12 month rolling contract — Matty Davis (@MattDavis1897) December 15, 2020

Games without a win before playing Bristol City:

⁃Birmingham City – 6

⁃Rotherham – 6

⁃Millwall – 10

Yet again, absolutely dross.

We have gone beyond being toothless, now we play like complete strangers. Sell Fam in Jan.

Holden, get a grip by Xmas or you can go as well — Raymond Pilkington (@RaymondPilking1) December 15, 2020