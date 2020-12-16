Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Skating on thin ice’ – These Bristol City fans discuss individual after Millwall defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

It was a disappointing night for Bristol City on Tuesday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Millwall at Ashton Gate.

Goals from Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett in either half were enough to end a ten-game winless run for the visitors, before a red card for Famara Diedhiou compounded the Robins’ disappointment.

That result means that Bristol City have now lost four of their last six games, which includes defeats Birmingham, Rotherham and now Millwall that ended long winless runs for those sides.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Bristol City fans were far from happy a they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

One individual who came in for a considerable amount of criticism as a consequence of that result, was manager Dean Holden, with many left frustrated by his inability to guide his side to wins in those games.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the Bristol City boss in the aftermath of that defeat.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Skating on thin ice’ – These Bristol City fans discuss individual after Millwall defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: