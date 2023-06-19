This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leicester City have identified USA international Jonathan Lewis as a possible replacement for Harvey Barnes, according to Football Insider.

The Foxes are bracing themselves to the prospect of losing winger Harvey Barnes this summer.

Barnes has attracted interest since the club’s relegation was confirmed and the club are seemingly looking at possible replacements.

Lewis has less than 18 months on his contract, and the report states he could be available for around £500,000.

The winger has scored four goals and registered one assist in the 19 league games he has played this season.

Would Jonathan Lewis be a good replacement for Harvey Barnes?

Here, we asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Leicester City looking at Lewis as a possible replacement for Barnes.

Adam Elliott

Whoever Leicester sign to replace Barnes and James Maddison this summer will be a major drop off in quality, such is the talent of that pair.

Lewis has hardly pulled up any trees in MLS, and the Championship is a competitive league to be coming to. It could be a huge ask for him to step into Barnes’ shoes.

Leicester should get decent money for Barnes, and perhaps should be looking at a higher standard of player. They could take their pick of high-end second tier wide men, or even convince someone from a stronger league in Europe to come in.

Lewis could be an interesting squad player, but Leicester need higher quality off the left next season than a player with only 36 goals and assists combined in 138 MLS games.

There is obviously no way Leicester will improve on Barnes this summer, but this wouldn’t just be a minor downgrade but a sizeable risk.

Brett Worthington

Harvey Barnes could be described as being irreplaceable for the Foxes, no matter who is brought through the door.

Being in the Championship means this type of player will want to leave the club and return to the Premier League. While it also means Leicester won’t be able to go into the market and buy the same type of player at the same level.

So, whoever is defined as Barnes’ replacement may not be at the same level, but Lewis could be a good addition to the squad.

He is a tricky, quick winger who, in the Championship, could thrive running and beating defenders. The concern would be whether he is good enough for the top flight if they were to return, but for now, Lewis could be a good signing.

Justin Peach

Leicester will have a huge hole to fill in the shape of Barnes considering his impact last season.

14 goals in the Premier League from a wide player in a struggling side is an incredible achievement which almost certainly means a departure is likely this summer.

With Jonathan Lewis, Leicester will be acquiring a like for like replacement of Barnes and with Lewis in his prime years, it could be a shrewd move. Similar to Barnes, Lewis can play in various formations across attacking midfield which would be a bonus.

That being said, looking at his numbers, Leicester can almost certainly do better. According to WhoScored, Lewis has failed to average more than one chance created per game in the last three years, and has registered just three assists since 2020.

Output wise, there are certainly better players for Leicester to be looking at. The US International has struggled this season and has scored just once which should push the Foxes to look elsewhere.