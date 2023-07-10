Newcastle United are planning to make an initial bid of around £25m for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman didn't deserve to be relegated with the Foxes at the end of last season, having scored an impressive 13 league goals during the 2023/24 campaign.

Even scoring in a 2-1 victory against West Ham United on the final day of the season, he could have been crucial in keeping Leicester afloat but Everton's win consigned them to Championship.

Despite this, Barnes could still ply his trade in the Premier League next term, with plenty of top-tier teams interested in luring him away from the King Power Stadium before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Who is interested in Harvey Barnes?

With Newcastle set to bid for him, their interest in the 25-year-old is obvious.

But they may face competition from others if they don't manage to get a deal over the line quickly.

Tottenham Hotspur, who have already taken James Maddison away from the Foxes, are thought to be keen on luring Barnes to the English capital along with West Ham.

The Hammers could have a decent amount to spend in the transfer market if they sell Declan Rice, who could potentially be set for a move to Arsenal.

And Aston Villa, the closest side to Leicester in terms of location, are another side that are interested. However, it remains to be seen whether they can cough up the amount needed to purchase the winger.

How much are Newcastle United preparing to spend on Harvey Barnes?

The Daily Mail have reported the £25m figure - but it remains to be seen whether that will include extras.

Leicester may be keen to secure a sell-on clause so they can benefit from any future sale of the 25-year-old who is still young and could make a couple of big moves during his career because of that.

Add-ons could potentially be included in this deal too, so it would be interesting to see how much Newcastle are willing to spend on the player in total.

Will £25m be enough for Newcastle United to sign Harvey Barnes?

It would be very difficult to see that being the case because the Foxes were able to raise around £40m for the sale of Maddison.

Maddison may be an England international - but he only had one year left on his contract and scored fewer times than Barnes did during the 2022/23 campaign.

Both players are a similar age too, so you feel Leicester could push his price tag up quite considerably.

It's not as if he's short of interest either, so Enzo Maresca's side can probably wait until the latter stages of the window before they sell him to the highest bidder.

Although it would be good for his future to be resolved before the start of the 2023/24 season, £25m or a fee anywhere near that simply isn't sufficient for the Englishman who could play a big part in guiding his current club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

With this, the Magpies will probably need to raise their bid considerably if they want to have any hope of getting this deal over the line.