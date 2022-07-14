Six-word message to supporters sent after player swaps Nottingham Forest for Coventry

Jonathan Panzo has sent a six-word message to supporters after joining Coventry City on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

The defender secured a seven-figure move to the Reds last January but has found opportunities hard to come by at the City Ground and will hope that a move back to the Championship will mean regular first team football.

Coventry confirmed that Panzo had become their third summer signing yesterday, with Sky Blues boss Mark Robins claiming he was “delighted” to land “someone we’ve wanted to bring in for a long time”.

The 21-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to supporters yesterday, keeping it short but to the point.

Loan pair Jake Clarke-Salter and Ian Maatsen were two vital players on the left side of the Coventry defence last season and Panzo should help to replace them.

He only featured once for Forest last season but is not short on first team experience – having cut his teeth in both Ligue 1 and the Jupiler Pro League.

A product of the Chelsea academy, Panzo left to join Monaco in July 2018 before sealing a move to Dijon two years late and then returning to English football with the Reds in January.

The Verdict

Judging from Panzo’s short but strong Twitter post, the defender is determined to prove himself with the Sky Blues this season.

He’s not had many opportunities at senior level since returning to English football but should get a chance at Coventry in 2022/23 and looks hungry to make the most of them.

That’s good news for Forest but it is the Championship club that are likely to benefit most.

Their loan business in recent years has been hugely impressive and Panzo looks well set to continue that trend.