Highlights Leicester City lost some of their biggest talents following relegation from the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca have came to him and said they had wanted to leave the club, but now wanted to stay after seeing his methods and game plan.

Despite Jannik Vestergaard's reported desire to leave, Maresca sees him as an important player for Leicester City.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, it was always going to be a tough summer for Leicester City.

As with most sides relegated from the top-flight, clubs instantly began to circle for their best players and subsequently, they moved on.

James Maddison was sold to Tottenham Hotspur, for example, whilst Harvey Barnes joined Newcastle United.

Whilst it was never realistic for big stars like those to stay, there are still Premier League level players in the Leicester squad as they embark upon their Championship opener.

After Enzo Maresca's recent revelation, it could be said that this is down to his arrival at the club and the methods he uses.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester City transfer revelation

Ahead of the Foxes' Championship clash with Coventry City on Sunday, Maresca has been discussing the challenge he faced upon his arrival at the club this summer.

The Foxes boss, though, believes his players have been inspired by a new approach at the club, revealing six players at Leicester have reversed their decision to want to leave having worked with him.

“There are six players who came to my office to say ‘my idea was to leave the club in the summer but now I would like to stay because I enjoy the idea and enjoy the day by day,” Maresca revealed to the media, via The Athletic.

“So this is the only thing I can say, that six players they come to my office and they tell me that.

“It’s a good thing for me. But the guy that goes on the pitch is the player, so they have to be happy. If they are happy with us, I’m happy too."

Maresca did stress, though, that any players who were still unhappy at the King Power Stadium were free to leave.

“But if some of them, they want to leave, you cannot try to keep some players when their intention is to leave," the Leicester box added.

"I always say the same. I told the club this on day one when I met them – if there are some players that want to leave, allow them to go.

"I don’t want players who don’t want to stay and we try to keep them. Because at the end, if they want to stay, they need to be sure 100 per cent.”

What else did Enzo Maresca say during his press conference?

On the topic of players that want to leave, Maresca also took time to discuss Jannik Vestergaard.

As per The Athletic, the Danish defender recently indicated his desire to leave in an interview in his homeland having been frozen out previously by Brendan Rodgers.

The Athletic reveal Vestergaard has rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia and would instead like a move to a 'top five' league in Europe, with Leicester open to a deal.

Despite that, though, Maresca had the following to say on the defender.

“The only thing I can say about that is since day one he has been working very, very well,” Maresca discussed, via The Athletic.

“He hasn’t shown me any intention to leave the club. He didn’t show me any intention to leave the team.

“And for me, he is an important player, not only because Conor is injured, he was also an important player before.

“The transfer window is open so anything can happen, but for sure he is an important player for me and for us.”

Leicester City kick-off their 2023/24 campaign on Sunday with a home clash versus Coventry City.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is scheduled for 12 noon BST.