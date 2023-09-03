Highlights Jason Roberts terrorized Millwall during his time at Bristol Rovers and continued to score against them while playing for Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

Although the Den is notorious for unnerving opponents, some players have regularly found a way to get the better of Millwall.

From modern-day goal-getters to legendary Football League marksmen, a number of strikers have impressive scoring records against the Lions.

Here, Football League World takes a look at six players that Millwall have hated playing against over the years.

6 Jason Roberts (six goals in eight games)

London-born striker Roberts established himself as a regular in the Premier League during spells at Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers, but it was in fact during his time in the third tier with Bristol Rovers that he terrorised Millwall.

His first against them was a late equaliser at the Den in 1998, with Roberts bagging a brace as Rovers ran out 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture at the Memorial Stadium later that same season.

When Roberts scored 21 goals in helping Wigan to promotion from the Championship in the 2004-5 season, he scored home and away against Millwall as the Latics picked up a pair of 2-0 wins.

The Grenada international failed to find the net in his final appearance against Millwall in 2012 but he did register a late assist for Reading team-mate Adam Le Fondre in a 2-1 win for the Royals.

5 Gary Hooper (six goals in seven games)

Hooper is another forward with top-level experience who regularly found a way to get the better of Millwall, winning all seven games in which he featured in against them.

His first appearance at the Den saw him score a brace to help Scunthorpe United to a 2-1 win in 2009, and just a few months later Hooper helped the Iron to victory against the Lions at Wembley in the League One play-off final.

Having enjoyed success in the Champions League with Celtic, it is perhaps no surprise that the striker continued to get the better of Millwall when he returned to English football with Norwich City.

Hooper scored three times against Millwall in the 2014-15 season, helping the Canaries to two comfortable victories that included a 6-1 hammering at Carrow Road.

4 Aleksandar Mitrovic (six goals in five games)

Few Championship opponents can claim to have a strong record against Mitrovic, but the goal-hungry Serbian was particularly prolific against Millwall.

Mitrovic has scored in every game that he has played against the Lions, helping Fulham to a pair of 3-0 wins in the process as well as a 4-0 win in August 2019.

He scored a brace in his last appearance against Millwall, and supporters will be hoping they have seen the last of him following the 28-year-old's recent move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Mitrovic has also picked up four bookings in his five games against Millwall, showing he is perhaps not intimidated by a trip to the Den.

3 Jermaine Beckford (eight goals in 13 games)

Beckford is another forward who found the net against Millwall in both League One and the Championship, but his win record against them was somewhat mixed.

His eight goals against the Lions were spread across spells with Carlisle United, Scunthorpe United, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers.

However, he won just five of his 13 games against them, and was part of the Leeds side that were beaten in the League One play-off semi-final by Millwall in the 2008-9 season.

Beckford did have the last laugh though, scoring in a 3-1 win for Bolton in 2013 in what was his final appearance against the Lions.

2 Rickie Lambert (10 goals in nine games)

Given Lambert scored almost 250 goals across a 20-year playing career, it should come as no surprise that he was a regular scorer against Millwall.

The Liverpool-born forward only failed to score against the Lions on two occasions, regularly terrorising them during his successful spells at Bristol Rovers and Southampton.

A hat-trick in a 3-2 win at the Den for the Saints in March 2012 would have been particularly sweet as two Lambert goals in the final five minutes turned the game on it's head and helped his side to Premier League promotion come the end of the season.

That would turn out to be Lambert's final appearance against Millwall, and was certainly an appropriate way for Lions' fans to remember him.

1 Marlon King (12 goals in 15 games)

The player with the most impressive scoring record against Millwall is Football League journeyman King.

Interestingly, the majority of his goals against them came at the start and the end of his career, with his first five appearances for Gillingham against the Lions bringing a goal.

King then failed to score against them during spells at Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Watford, but began finding the net regularly against them at Coventry City and Birmingham City.

The Jamaican international scored seven goals in his final four appearances against Millwall and did not lose any of those fixtures.

Just like Lambert, he also left the Den with something to remember him by, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw in what turned out to be his final game against the Lions.