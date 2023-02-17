“Six or seven Premier League clubs” – Pundit issues verdict on Championship star wanted by Tottenham and Leeds

Bristol City’s Alex Scott has accumulated lots of Championship experience at the still very young age of 19 and is thriving in England’s second tier.

The teenage midfielder, who attracted lots of January interest from the Premier League, has appeared 35 times in all competitions for the Robins this season and is nearing 3,000 minutes of action.

Showing his versatility too during this campaign, Scott has been tasked with operating all across the midfield, as well as a right-wing-back.

Asked about the interest in him and he sees his future playing out when summer comes around, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, he’s dealing with it tremendously well.

“I mean, he’s been sought-after for quite a while now. A lot of clubs have shown a lot of interest. I’ve got it at six or seven Premier League clubs who are already interested in the 19-year-old.

“Bristol City are in the driving seat. Alex is under contract until the summer of 2025 and Bristol City have made it clear it’s £25 million. That’s the asking price.

“So, if somebody’s prepared to stump up the money, I think he’ll be gone in the summer. Do I think he can play in the Premier League? Yes.

“I think he’s got a massive future ahead of him.”

The verdict

Scott is an exciting talent who is destined to play Premier League football and is one of the finest players that the Championship has to offer.

With the amount of interest that there is, and when considering his contract situation, the Robins are in control of this situation and will not need to negotiate a fee lower than the valuation they held during January.

It will be interesting to see how Scott’s situation progresses and it will be no surprise if even further interest from the higher level surfaces.

A midfielder with excellent technical ability, vision, grit and energy, he is a very talented individual who deserves to attract the interest he is attracting.