Six free agents set to feature for Derby County in Manchester United friendly

Derby County will give game to six free agents when they face Manchester United in a friendly on Sunday afternoon, a report from Derbyshire Live has revealed.

Wayne Rooney’s side are set to begin their campaign with a clash against the Rams’ bosses former side, although they have yet to make a senior signing this summer.

That has not been helped by the financial issues and ensuing transfer embargo the Rams have had to cope with, although Rooney has said that he is hopeful that he will be able to start making signings sooner rather than later.

Now it seems as though some of those who have been working with Derby recently, could be set to get an opportunity to impress this weekend.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsopp, centre backs Phil Jagielka and Richard Stearman, midfielder Ravel Morrison and striker Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock are all free agents who have been training with the Rams over the past few weeks, following their release from their former clubs at the end of last season.

Can you get 20/20 on this Derby County celebrity supporters quiz?

1 of 20 Which of these Prime Ministers has actor Robert Lindsay portrayed on screen? Gordon Brown Tony Blair John Major David Cameron

According to this latest update, all six of those players are set to play a part for Derby when they face United at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon.

Curtis Davies, who has continued to train with Derby after his contract with the club expired earlier this summer, is also expected to feature in that game.

The Verdict

This will certainly be one aspect of this friendly to keep an eye on you feel.

While Derby need players in order to be competitive in the Championship next season, these free agents will themselves be keen to find themselves new clubs for the coming campaign.

As a result, you do feel they will be desperate to impress, particularly if Rooney is planning to start getting business done in terms of signings in the not too distant future.

Indeed, even though United themselves may not be at full strength, this will still be challenging opposition for this Derby side to come up against, and it will be interesting to see how those free agents in particular cope with that test.