This coming weekend, Southampton's 11-year stay in the Premier League will end after their relegation was confirmed a number of weeks ago, bringing a 2022-23 season they'd rather forget to a close.

They've been through three managers in Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles and their January recruitment was not enough to turn the results around, meaning they will be back in the Championship for the first time since 2012 when the 2023-24 season rolls around.

There is set to be all change at the club this summer though led by new director of football Jason Wilcox, and it looks like they are set to get their first choice when it comes to a new head coach in Russell Martin.

What is the latest on Southampton's chase for Russell Martin?

Martin's name came up as a top contender for the Saints job a number of weeks ago when it became clear that Sport Republic wanted a head coach who played football out from the back and in a possession-based manner.

The former Scotland international defender quickly became their first choice and suspicion grew over a move to the south coast when he did not attend talks in the United States with Swansea's owners last week when he was meant to.

There has been growing expectation since late last week that Martin will be heading to Southampton and it was just a matter of when the two clubs came together with a financial agreement for the 37-year-old to push it through - and it now seems that there has been a breakthrough on that front.

How much are Southampton set to pay Swansea City for Russell Martin?

According to a report from TalkSPORT, Southampton are set to pay a relatively small sum of £400,000 to take Martin, who is set to enter the final year of his contract in South Wales, away from Swansea City.

There will also be additional costs to pay though for Martin's backroom staff that will be coming to the Saints with him, which is likely to include assistant coach Matt Gill, goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton, first-team performance analyst Ben Parker and head of physical performance Matt Willmott, who all moved from MK Dons with Martin in 2021.

That figure for Southampton will be a drop in the ocean compared to the parachute payments they will receive and also the accumulation of fees they are likely to receive for their star players this summer, with the £400,000 likely to be the amount Martin was set to make until the end of his contract in 2024 at Swansea.