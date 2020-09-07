Situation with James Norwood and Ipswich becomes clearer amid Swindon transfer link

Swindon Town and Dundee United have cooled their interest in signing Ipswich Town forward James Norwood according to East Anglian Daily Times.

The Robins have recently signed Brett Pitman ahead of the 2020/21 season, which could be one of the main reasons as to why they have opted against a deal for the Tractor Boys striker.

Swindon had held talks with Ipswich over a potential deal for Norwood, but a move has ultimately failed to materialise for one reason or another.

They’ll be planning for life in League One this term, after they won promotion from League Two last season, after the majority of clubs in the fourth-tier agreed to conclude the campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Dundee United are believed to have pulled out of the race to land Norwood’s signature as well, which leaves his future at Portman Road ‘up in the air’.

Norwood made 32 appearances for Paul Lambert’s side in all competitions last season, and scored 11 goals as they finished 11th in the League One table.

He has only been with the club since the summer of 2019, after he signed from Tranmere Rovers, after a hugely impressive season with the Whites.

Ipswich will be targeting promotion into the Championship this season, with this being their second successive season in the third-tier of English football.

The Tractor Boys take on Wigan Athletic in their opening match of the 2020/21 at Portman Road, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Ipswich Town.

The Verdict:

His future is certainly up in the air now.

Norwood hasn’t had the worst record in front of goal in recent seasons, but he’s clearly out-of-favour at Portman Road heading into the new season.

The forward isn’t likely to be a regular starter for Paul Lambert’s side this term, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see other clubs registering their interest in him before the transfer window closes.

His long-term future lies elsewhere.