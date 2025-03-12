Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham is another promising talent on the books at the Stadium of Light, with his impact on the second tier generating interest from some heavyweight clubs.

Since arriving from Birmingham City back in June 2023 for a reported fee of £3 million, the 19-year-old has firmly established himself as a first-team regular for the Wearside outfit, featuring in all but one game last season, while scoring seven goals and producing one assist.

This season has seen him continue to develop his talents in the second tier, starting all 32 league games he’s been available for.

In that time, Bellingham has totted up four goals and three assists, with regular contributions in the final third at such a young age presenting the opportunities to move to even bigger clubs and replicate a sensational rise like his brother Jude has achieved at Real Madrid.

In recent times, many teams have been monitoring Bellingham and his form for the Black Cats, with the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund mentioned to be holding an interest in the attacker.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have sent scouts to watch the England U21 international, but Football Insider has reported Chelsea are leading the race to secure Bellingham’s signature.

While Sunderland are braced for incoming offers, Bellingham should take a look at Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s time with the Blues so far before making the jump to Stamford Bridge, as this move could put the brakes on such a promising start to his career.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s Chelsea struggles should influence Jobe Bellingham transfer decision

When Enzo Maresca set foot off the Leicester City ship to Chelsea, playmaker Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall soon followed, moving to West London for a fee in the region of £30 million.

Expected to firmly be in Maresca’s plans after serving the Italian so well with the Foxes, it hasn’t worked out that way, with the attacking midfielder struggling for playing time in a squad with so much more competition.

The 26-year-old, who is estimated to earn £80k-a-week at Chelsea, has almost become a forgotten figure in the Premier League, making a measly eight appearances since joining and only playing 179 minutes.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 2024/25 Premier League season at Chelsea (Transfermarkt) Appearances 8 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 (As of March 11th, 2025)

Instead, Dewsbury-Hall was utilised in the league phases of the UEFA Conference League, but Maresca has tended to use his fringe players for those types of games to rest more important first-team players for the hectic Premier League schedule.

Unable to stamp his authority in the top-flight so far, Dewsbury-Hall has cut a largely frustrated figure and is reportedly unhappy at the club.

Football Insider have recently reported that Chelsea are likely to lower their asking price ahead of a summer sale of Dewsbury-Hall after failing to secure him a move away during the January transfer window.

With a permanent exit already on the cards, Bellingham would be hoping not to go on such a similar journey, with such an ordeal potentially leaving his career in ruins and washing away all the positive momentum he has created in the Championship so far.

Jobe Bellingham should consider other options away from Chelsea

With Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s struggles at Chelsea clear for all to see, Jobe Bellingham should be assessing other options if Sunderland don’t gain promotion to the Premier League.

Before attempting to hit the heights of the Champions League, Bellingham should see if he’s ready for the step-up to the top-flight, with the playmaker likely to be a regular at teams like Spurs and Crystal Palace if he can make an early impression, while staying at Sunderland is likely to happen if they can end their exodus from the top-flight.

Related Sunderland financial boost revealed as PSR claim made Sunderland have plenty of PSR headroom despite announcing a loss for the 2023/24 financial year.

Equally, Bellingham could raise his stock even further in Germany, with his brother Jude showing wonderful improvement over in Spain.

Bellingham has an array of teams to play for heading into next season, but Chelsea could be a club to steer away from given the struggles another top English talent has gone through.