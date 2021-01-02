Situation concerning Arsenal and Norwich City’s Emi Buendia becomes clearer after fresh update

Arsenal will reportedly have to pay at least £25 million to sign Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia in January with the Championship leaders understood to be keen to hold onto him.

The 24-year-old has been key for the Canaries this term, scoring six times and adding seven assists to help Daniel Farke’s men sit three points clear at the top of the league as we enter 2021.

Reports ahead of January suggested that Arsenal were keen on the playmaker, who proved his quality at Premier League level despite Norwich’s relegation in 2019/20, but it seems it may not be easy for the Emirates outfit to land him.

According to Eurosport, the Carrow Road club are keen to hold onto Buendia in the winter transfer window and it will take at least £25 million for the Gunners to prize him away this month.

Farke has suggested previously that selling key players in January is not something he is considering but the club may feel differently if a sizeable offer is made.

Buendia’s Norwich contract is not set to expire until the summer of 2024, which puts the Championship side in a very strong position in the January window.

The Verdict

It looks as though Norwich are going to be strong concerning Buendia in the current window.

The 24-year-old is a fantastic player and having shown he can cut it in the Premier League previously, it’s no surprise to see the Canaries place this lofty price tag on him.

Arsenal certainly need a player of his ilk – a creative spark in midfield – but the £25 million-plus valuation of Buendia may just put them off.