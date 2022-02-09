Siriki Dembele makes transfer admission on Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham January interest

Siriki Dembele finally secured a transfer away from Peterborough United on transfer deadline day last month – over a year after handing in a transfer request.

The Ivory Coast-born forward, who signed from Grimsby Town in 2018, was the subject of a mountain of interest when Posh were in League One and that did not stop when Dembele helped his club to promotion to the Championship.

It was Bournemouth who won the race for his signature though nearly two weeks ago, beating off competition from the likes of other Championship clubs in Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City to secure the deal.

Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed in the final days of January that the 24-year-old had ‘turned his nose up’ at a potential switch to Lee Bowyer’s side, who had gotten closer to meeting Peterborough’s valuation of the five-goal winger.

Dembele has now opened up on his January switch and why he didn’t make the move to either the Midlands or to Blackburn Rovers – who currently sit above his new employers in the table – and said it was purely for footballing reasons and his ambitions to play in the top flight as soon as possible.

“My family are very important to me and I could’ve gone to Blackburn for example, which is only three hours from home,” Dembele told the Bournemouth Echo.

“But I look at the bigger picture. What’s more important to me is the football side of things.

“That’s the reason why I came here. The style of play here suits me more.

“I think Bournemouth have a better chance of getting promoted and that’s why I chose to come down here instead.

“Birmingham came in, but I definitely thought Bournemouth was the better choice because of promotion, the football they play, it was just better for me, I think.”

The Verdict

Dembele didn’t have to come out and be open and honest about interest from other clubs but he has been.

It will be interesting to see how the diminutive attacker gets on at the Vitality Stadium considering the amount of attacking talent the club now have.

Not only did Dembele arrive but so did Todd Cantwell – both are players whose strongest position is cutting in from the left.

Add the likes of Jamal Lowe, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes and Ryan Christie to Scott Parker’s selection dilemma and Dembele may not get as many chances as he’d like with all those players battling for game-time, so it will be interesting to see if he regrets not choosing another team.