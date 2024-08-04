Highlights Dembele's inconsistent but promising performances at Birmingham may lead to a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Siriki Dembele showed glimpses of brilliance last season for Birmingham City but he wasn't consistent enough throughout the entire campaign to help them stay up.

At times, he demonstrated the talent that earned him his reputation at Peterborough United and these flashes of skill appear to have piqued the interest of Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who has linked John Eustace's side to the exciting winger in his latest report.

A move to Ewood Park for the 27-year-old would reunite him with Eustace, who signed him for the Blues just last summer.

However, with two years left on his contract, this may not prove a cheap deal, with Birmingham surely holding out for a specific figure to which they value him.

Additionally, Dembele's wage at St Andrew's will need to be considered. With that in mind, at Football League World, we have decided to examine how much he was earning at Birmingham City in a bid to understand the personal terms Blackburn will offer him.

Note: These figures are estimations from Capology.

Siriki Dembele's Birmingham City Wage

Prior to signing for Birmingham last summer, Dembele featured for AFC Bournemouth in the Championship and Premier League. At the Vitality, he played a very minor role for the Cherries and this was reflected in his weekly wage, as he earned just £8,000 a week.

This made him one of the lowest-paid players in the squad, with the likes of Jefferson Lerma and Dominic Solanke on £55,000 and £50,000 a week respectively.

When Dembele moved from the South Coast to the Second City last year, his wage saw a significant increase. Previously earning £8,000 a week, his salary nearly doubled to a comfortable £15,000 a week after signing for Birmingham City.

This also placed him among one of the higher earners at the club at the time, with only five other players receiving a higher weekly wage than himself.

Birmingham City Top Earners 2023-24 Rank Player Wage 1 Krystian Bielik £20,000 2 Oliver Burke £18,000 3 Juninho Bacuna £17,885 4 Ivan Sunjic £17,500 4 Neil Etheridge £17,500 6 Siriki Dembele £15,000 Source: Capology

Looking at the average wage statistics, Dembele was paid £6,306 above the mean number for the squad, highlighting his perceived importance when signing.

Averaging a 6.8 rating on FotMob, Blues fans surely expected more from one of their top-paid players. A move to Blackburn could be beneficial then in reducing their wage bill significantly and creating room for some new additions.

Dembele will have a similar wage at Blackburn

With such a high wage for League One football, Dembele will likely only move if a club offers him a similar package.

For Blackburn, this means they will probably need to offer him around £15,000 a week to secure personal terms.

If he were paid this figure, he would become Rovers' joint-third highest-paid player, with only Dominic Hyam and John Fleck earning more on a weekly basis, according to Capology.

Eustace and the Blackburn hierarchy will have to take this into account then, and decipher whether they think the former Posh player is worth that sort of money.

If he is, then we could see a fee agreed with Birmingham in due course and Dembele will be hopeful that a move to Ewood Park will spark his career into life.