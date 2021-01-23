Siriki Dembele and Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

By their usual standards, January has been a quiet month for Nottingham Forest with the arrival of Filip Krovinovic their only signing of the winter window.

There’s still time for them to add further to Chris Hughton’s squad, however, and one man that has been linked with a move to the City Ground is Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele.

The Posh marksman has scored six times and added seven assists this term, drawing some significant interest from a raft of clubs.

We’ve broken down what we know about a potential move to Forest at this point and outlined whether a move is likely to happen this month…

What do we know so far?

The East Midlands club certainly seem to be keen on the Peterborough forward, with Football Insider reporting last week that they have submitted an offer that would see him join on loan this month and then sign permanently in the summer.

That bid was thought to be worth around £250,000 but after Posh’s director of football Barry Fry suggested the club would never accept such a deal, fresh reports have indicated that it could take double that to sign him the player in January.

In England, Crystal Palace and Fulham are among the sides also linked with Dembele, while north of the border, Celtic and Rangers have been touted with an interest.

The 24-year-old is understood to have handed in a transfer request at the start of the month, while it is believed that his current deal with Peterborough is set to expire in the summer.

Is a move likely to happen this month?

It is certainly not off the table.

Yes, there is significant interest from elsewhere but Forest have already shown their interest by reportedly tabling a bid.

It seems they may have to double it to sign Dembele but £500,000 for a player of his potential seems like a bargain and we know that the Reds have been happy to spend in previous windows.

They’ve been quiet this month, almost too quiet, and it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if they pushed to sign the 24-year-old late on in the window.

He’s understood to have made a transfer request and with his contract thought to be running down, you feel Peterborough will want to cash in.