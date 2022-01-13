Sir John Madejski issues Veljko Paunovic claim following Fulham’s thrashing of Reading

Sir John Madejski has expressed that he is in favour of Reading sticking with Veljko Paunvoic at present, during an interview with BBC Radio Berkshire.

The former owner, who has played an integral role in the club’s modern history, believes that the club should stick with the 44-year-old for the time being at least.

Reading have won once in the league in their last seven Championship clashes, confining them to an expected relegation battle as the season progresses.

The Royals have had to contend with injuries to key personnel throughout this season, whilst the financial restrictions that the club are under have made the season difficult for Paunovic.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, and as cited by Berkshire Live, Madejski said: “There have been quite a lot of crises and I know all clubs are suffering the same thing because of the dreaded Covid situation and a great deal of injuries at Reading as I speak, and it doesn’t help when we’ve been deducted six points.

“Everybody is calling for [Veljko] Paunovic [to go], but I’m not so sure that is the real answer because you’re still going to be left with the same situation if he were to depart.

“From my knowledge of him, he is a thoroughly worthwhile individual and certainly knows his stuff. I just feel we need to stick with it and ride through this ghastly storm.”

The verdict

This season has been extremely difficult for Reading.

Not only do they have the worst injury crisis going on in the entire EFL but they have also been deducted six points to lessen their chances of survival.

Sitting three points above the drop zone, the Royals will be hoping that form will improve and injury problems will ease.

Tuesday night’s defeat to Fulham will certainly have Reading fearing the worst, and with the relentless nature of the Championship schedule, they will need to put that to one side straight away.