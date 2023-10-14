Highlights Former chairman Bob Murray believes Sunderland will make a return to the Premier League.

The Black Cats have made a mixed start to the season.

While competition for a top-six spot is high, Sunderland's previous experience in the play-offs give them a good chance to secure promotion if they can finish in the top six.

Former Sunderland chairman Bob Murray believes the Black Cats will end up making a return to the Premier League, speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The Wearside outfit have made a mixed start to this season, although that's perhaps to be expected for several reasons.

Firstly, they will have been gutted about the fact they weren't able to get to the play-off final, where they would have had a good chance to beat Coventry City and seal a top-flight return.

In the end, injuries proved to be costly with Luton Town taking advantage of that to beat them in the play-off semis.

As well as this, they have lost some valuable players, with Amad Diallo returning to Manchester United following the end of his loan spell and Ross Stewart also departing the Stadium of Light, making a move to Championship league rivals Southampton.

And they brought in several young players during the summer window, with those youngsters needing time to adapt to both first-team football and life on Wearside.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Their form improved following a fairly slow start to the 2023/24 campaign, but they will need to recover from their 4-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough, with Dan Neil's dismissal just before the interval proving to be the catalyst of the Wearside club's collapse against Michael Carrick's men.

They have the depth and energy to get themselves back on track sooner rather than later, although they face a couple of tricky games following the international break with upcoming trips to Stoke City and Leicester City.

Does Bob Murray think Sunderland can get promoted?

Murray seems extremely confident about the Black Cats' chances of getting back to the top tier, even though they were only promoted from League One last year.

He said: "They’re back on track. They keep it affordable, accessible, they’re 100 per cent behind me at the Beacon (the club charity’s headquarters).

"They get it. They’ll get there (to the Premier League)."

Considering how rapidly the club have risen since their promotion from the third tier, you wouldn't question him for making this prediction.

Considering the competition they place for a spot in the promotion mix, it's difficult to say.

Leicester and Ipswich Town are both flying at this moment in time though - and it may be difficult to see them securing a top-two place.

However, the race for the top six is likely to be wide open throughout the season and you would back the Black Cats to be in or around the promotion mix at the end of this term.

If they can force their way into the top six, they should have a good chance of getting through the play-offs, having plenty of experience playing in the play-offs in recent seasons.

They should also have fewer players out than they did during their two games against Luton in May, so it wouldn't be a shock to see them get promoted. But a place in the top six isn't guaranteed.