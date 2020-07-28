Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to recent recognition for key Leeds United figure after promotion-winning season

Marcelo Bielsa has recently been presented with the LMA Championship Manager of the Year which caps of a hugely impressive season with Leeds United.

The Argentine guided the Whites to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League, as they finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the second-tier standings.

Bielsa has only been with Leeds for two seasons, but has certainly made a positive impact at Elland Road, and will be eager to test himself against some of the best clubs in the world next season.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has reacted (quotes sourced from Leeds Live) to the news of Bielsa being named as the Championship’s Manager of the Year, and labelled the job he has done with the Whites so far as ‘fantastic’.

“As everyone knows in the game, the Championship is very, very difficult.

“Some great teams have been there for many, many years, like Nottingham Forest who won the European Cup twice, Sheffield Wednesday, teams like that, and Leeds United had been there for 16 years.

“Marcelo you have done a fantastic job. Welcome to the Premier Division.”

Ferguson is a household name in English football, having guided Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles, before stepping away from the managerial post at Old Trafford in 2013.

The Verdict:

He fully deserved the award.

Leeds have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and it came as no surprise to see Bielsa being rewarded for his efforts in charge of the club.

The Argentine has completely transformed the club, and he’ll be hoping that he can continue to impress with Leeds in the Premier League next season.

It’s good to see Sir Alex Ferguson speaking highly of Bielsa, and I’m confident in saying that Bielsa is the right manager to take Leeds to the next level in years to come.