Sinik starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Wigan Athletic on Wednesday

Hull City will be looking to end a run of five consecutive defeats on Wednesday night, when they host Wigan Athletic at the MKM Stadium.

Having sacked Shota Arveladze on Friday morning, a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton later that same day means the Tigers sit 20th in the Championship table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, it seems as though wins need to come fast, although that could be tricky against a Wigan side who have enjoyed a solid return to the second-tier after promotion last season.

Leam Richardson’s side are currently tenth in the standings, with 16 points from ten league games so far.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the starting XI that Hull interim boss Andy Dawson could name to give his side the best possible chance of claiming all three points against the Latics, right here.

Having used a 4-2-3-1 system in Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Luton, that is the formation we expect Dawson to go with again here for Hull.

Nathan Baxter ought to return his spot between the posts for this one, the on-loan Chelsea man seemingly first choice when fit.

With Brandon Fleming still out, Callum Elder should continue at left-back. There was little Alfie Jones could do about his own goal against the Hatters, meaning he could keep his place alongside Jacob Greaves with captain Lewie Coyle completing the back four at right-back.

Did Hull City win, lose, or draw the last time they played at each of these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Anfield W D L

In midfield, Jean Michael-Seri could come into the centre of the park to add some quality, alongside Regan Slater, who did look dangerous at times against Luton.

Having come off the bench to make an injury delayed debut on Friday, Dogukan Sinik looked promising for the Tigers, meaning he could now get the nod in the attacking midfield roles alongside two other summer signings with the ability to make an impact, in Dimitrios Pelkas and Ozan Tufan.

Leading the line should once again be Oscar Estupinan, who still sits top of the Championship scoring charts with seven goals, despite not finding the net since the end of August.

Hull will of course, be desperate for him to rediscover that scoring touch sooner rather than later, to help pull them away from danger.