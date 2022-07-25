Sinik starts: The early predicted Hull City XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

Hull City‘s 2022-23 Championship campaign will get underway this weekend on Saturday when Bristol City make the long trip up from the south west of England to the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are looking to build on last season’s survival in the second tier, although since then they have lost young talisman Keane Lewis-Potter to Brentford for a club-record fee.

Due to new owner Acun Ilicali’s contacts in Türkiye though, Hull have been able to acquire some talented players who have featured in that part of the world, as well as individuals with genuine Championship experience, and many are set to be on show this weekend.

How is Shota Arveladze going to line his side up though against Nigel Pearson’s outfit? Let’s take a look.

Options are very thin on the ground for the Georgian to select from right now, with injuries to Ryan Longman, Nathan Baxter and Alfie Jones rendering them as doubtful for the season curtain-raiser.

It is evident that more new recruits are needed, with the second team that played at Cambridge United on the same day as their 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United not having many individuals who can really make an impact.

There could be a full debut for recent signing Doğukan Sinik though following his arrival from Antalyaspor, presumably as the replacement for Lewis-Potter.

Arveladze has used variations of a three centre-back formation since his arrival, with either two strikers up-top or two wider players supporting a centre-forward.

In this case, Sinik could provide a threat off the left, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh playing on the right, allowing Oscar Estupinan to be the lone striker, with Benjamin Tetteh off the bench as a goal threat in the second half if needed.

The rest of the team pretty much picks itself though if players are injured, with perhaps the only dilemma coming in the engine room.

Regan Slater, Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan played as a trio against Posh at the weekend, but Slater could be the one to drop out onto the bench if Arveladze decides to mix things up.

There is also set to be a first competitive appearance for ex-Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figuereido, who joined on a free transfer from the Reds this summer and will more-than likely be in the middle of back three.