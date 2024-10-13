Hull City's squad oversaw a massive transformation in the summer and the Tigers have got off to a mixed start under Tim Walter as a result.

A number of those new additions have already made strong impressions on City fans, such as Mohamed Belloumi, Liam Millar, and Chris Bedia.

It looked as if a corner had been turned after a winless run throughout the first six Championship games under the German was followed by three straight wins over Stoke City, Cardiff City, and QPR, before being brought back to reality with a 4-0 away defeat to Norwich City.

Hull will still harbour ambitions of reaching the play-offs but based on the evidence so far, it seems that a transitional season under the former Hamburg SV boss is what's more likely to occur.

Although a large proportion of the squad are fresh faces from the summer transfer window, the recruitment team at the MKM Stadium will no doubt already be forward-planning for the winter window.

Hull City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Giles Luton Town Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Permanent Marvin Mehlem SV Darmstadt Permanent Anthony Racioppi Young Boys Permanent Liam Millar FC Basel Permanent Finley Burns Man City Loan Mason Burstow Chelsea Permanent Charlie Hughes Wigan Athletic Permanent Oscar Zambrano L.D.U Quito Loan Chris Bedia Union Berlin Loan Gustavo Puerta Bayer Leverkusen Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan Kasey Palmer Coventry City Permanent Mohamed Belloumi Farense Permanent Abu Kamara Norwich City Permanent Steven Alzate - (Free Agent) Permanent

So, with that in mind, FLW looks at what an ideal January could look like from a Hull perspective.

Hull City should plan ahead with potential Oscar Zambrano deal

Although it has only been a relatively small sample size to judge off, Oscar Zambrano has shown plenty of promise so far for the Tigers.

Previously monitored by the likes of Luton Town, Bournemouth, and Manchester United, it's clear that the 20-year-old has significant potential, and he was one of many coups that Hull were able to attract in that regard as the squad was re-shaped under Walter.

As well as netting one goal so far for the club, his individual performances in the middle of the park have been influential when called upon, particularly in a 3-1 success at QPR, when his introduction finally gave the side complete control in midfield after a bombardment of early second-half pressure from Marti Cifuentes' side.

There has been speculation over a potential ban stemming from issues during his time with L.D.U Quito, but given the fact that he, like many of City's temporary additions, have an option-to-buy clause inserted ahead of next season, the January window represents a chance for Hull to set the wheels in motion for a permanent transfer.

Hull City cut their losses with Dogukan Sinik

The East Yorkshire side have made a number of high-profile signings since Acun Ilicali's takeover of the club in January 2022, and initially, Dogukan Sinik was one of those.

The six-time Türkiye international was acquired for a £4m sum from Antalyaspor but is still yet to kick-start his career with the club amid two temporary returns to his home country and constant injury battles.

Former boss Liam Rosenior was extremely keen to utilise the winger's services last season, but those hopes were shattered as Sinik only played 22 minutes for the Tigers in a 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town in between loan spells with his former side and Hatayspor, during which he made a combined 23 appearances in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Similarly, Walter is eager to give the winger a clean slate upon his summer arrival before suffering a tendon injury.

Summer additions in the form of Millar and Abu Kamara - both of whom have performed strongly on the left flank - make it extremely difficult to see where the 25-year-old fits in the German's plans for the remainder of the season, although he has recently been pictured in training once again at the beginning of the October international break.

Of course, circumstances haven't exactly been kind to the Turk, but from a financial point of view, Hull should look at cutting their losses with Sinik in January and garner any form of income before his contract expires at the end of the season.