Hull City's squad has changed quite drastically from the one which narrowly missed out on the play-offs at the end of last season.

In the recently-concluded summer transfer window - Tim Walter's first in charge of the Tigers - as many as 16 new signings were made, with 20 players also departing the club since the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

The German is still very much in the infancy of his time with the club, and looks to continue working on his intriguing style of play with his new chargers.

Hull City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Giles Luton Town Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Permanent Marvin Mehlem SV Darmstadt Permanent Anthony Racioppi Young Boys Permanent Liam Millar FC Basel Permanent Finley Burns Man City Loan Mason Burstow Chelsea Permanent Charlie Hughes Wigan Athletic Permanent Oscar Zambrano L.D.U Quito Loan Chris Bedia Union Berlin Loan Gustavo Puerta Bayer Leverkusen Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan Kasey Palmer Coventry City Permanent Mohamed Belloumi Farense Permanent Abu Kamara Norwich City Permanent Steven Alzate - (Free Agent) Permanent

However, in the coming weeks and months, Walter will have plenty of big decisions to ponder over in terms of contract extensions and the potential for current loanees to remain at the club, should they impress after recently making temporary switches in order to aid their own personal development.

With that being said, FLW looks at those within the Hull squad who are currently set to depart next summer as things currently stand.

Dogukan Sinik

Dogukan Sinik has arguably been the biggest transfer blunder across Acun Ilicali's ownership of the club, arriving from Antalyaspor for a reported £4m, signing a three-year deal in the process.

However, the six-time Türkiye international's impact at the MKM Stadium has been beyond minimal up to this point amid a series of injury setbacks and loan spells in the Süper Lig, which has seen him appear just 13 times in Black and Amber, which included just 22 minutes last season in a 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town.

The wide man had been handed a clean slate by Walter in pre-season, but once again suffered a tendon problem, with the club cautiously monitoring his return to action at the MKM after a disastrous two-year period to date.

Ryan Longman

Ryan Longman is another player who has endured mixed periods in recent times, having also been handed a fresh chance to impress Walter, which he did in particular against Fiorentina in pre-season.

But, the man who was targeted by the likes of Birmingham City, Wrexham, Derby County and a potential permanent return to Millwall after impressing Neil Harris from February onwards, is in the midst of an extended absence after dislocating his shoulder against Reading in City's final pre-season outing.

Longman impressed in his initial loan spell with the club in 2021/22, which led to the signing of a permanent three-and-a-half year deal in January of that year, just as Shota Arveladze replaced Grant McCann in the dugout.

However, time is running out on that deal, with the winger extremely eager to earn himself fresh terms

Brandon Fleming

Brandon Fleming's career at his boyhood club has definitely been intriguing, with the full-back showing moments of promise, as well as suffering setbacks in equal measure.

The most recent deal which Fleming signed was also in the summer of 2022, but since initially impressing alongside Keane Lewis-Potter in the club's first season back at this level, the 24-year-old has seen very little in the way of regular minutes for City, as well as a disastrous loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last term, which left Liam Rosenior bitterly frustrated over the club's treatment of the left-back amid ankle-related issues.

The club do hold an option to extend his contract until 2026, but with the defender currently on loan at Doncaster, it feels that such circumstances are unlikely at this moment in time.

Chris Bedia

Chris Bedia was signed on loan from Union Berlin this summer, despite only just moving to the Bundesliga side from FC Servette in January.

The German striker netted 31 times in 68 appearances for the Swiss outfit, which included four goals in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers and UEFA Europa League.

Bedia will be expected to hit a healthy return for the Tigers across his loan spell before being considered as a permanent option, as he is currently one of just two natural centre-forward options on the club's books.

Carl Rushworth

Carl Rushworth was one of the Championship's best-performing shot-stoppers last season with Swansea City, and will aim to deliver on that front once again after being loaned out by Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Halifax-born man prevented a further 4.02 goals from being conceded last season in South Wales, and a similar tally this campaign wouldn't go amiss as Hull look to progress forward, despite the aforementioned Pandur's solid start to the season.

As well as his loan agreement expiring next June as things stand, Rushworth's current deal at the AMEX Stadium also runs out in the summer of 2025, so it is a pivotal campaign for the 23-year-old.

Related 10 best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship right now (Ranked) FLW looks who currently are the best goalkeepers in the Championship

Finley Burns

Finley Burns also has a previous loan spell with Swansea under his belt, having played three times for the club under Russell Martin back in 2022 whilst on loan from Manchester City, before really impressing on loan at Stevenage last season.

Capable of featuring at the heart of the defence or as a defensive-minded midfielder, the man on loan from the Premier League champions gives his new boss plenty of options when deciding to utilise him in certain moments.

Despite his loan agreement also only lasting until next summer at present, Burns is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, showing the faith Pep Guardiola's side have in the 21-year-old, whose only appearance for his parent club came in a 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in a 2021 EFL Cup success.

Oscar Zambrano

Oscar Zambrano was previously targeted by AFC Bournemouth, Luton Town and Manchester United, but the L.D.U Quito midfielder became one of Hull's many new incomings this summer.

Zambrano has made a solid start to life to his career in English football with the Tigers, although it has been reported by the Yorkshire Post that the 20-year-old is currently being investigated for doping offences, leaving a question mark over his long-term availability for the remainder of the season.

However, the holding midfielder could still remain in East Yorkshire for the long run, with City inserting an option-to-buy in his loan agreement with the Ecuadorian side.

Gustavo Puerta

Rounding off this list is Colombian midfielder Gustavo Puerta, currently on loan from Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen.

Puerta made 10 appearances for Xabi Alonso's side last season in their run to the title and UEFA Europa League final, before being touted with a move to Rangers and the MKM Stadium.

However, the 21-year-old opted to move to the Championship, with Walter once again using his knowledge of the German game to good effect.

Similarly to Zambrano, if Puerta is to make a serious impression on the former Hamburg SV boss, this may not be the last City fans see of him, with the loan agreement also including an option-to-buy.