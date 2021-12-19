Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Single most important player at this club’ – Many Blackburn fans laud 27-year-old following Birmingham thrashing

Blackburn Rovers ran out 4-0 winners as they beat Birmingham City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon. 

Tony Mowbray’s side impressed as they moved within a point of the Championship’s top two when they brushed Lee Bowyer’s Blues to one side with ease.

Goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and a double from Ben Brereton Diaz allowed Rovers to capitalise on second-placed Bournemouth losing away at Middlesbrough.

The win now means Blackburn are unbeaten in their last seven games and have won their last five.

In those five wins, Tony Mowbray’s side have kept five clean sheets and a shift to a back three has seen form pick up dramatically.

Republic of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan has played a part in all of those games as he continues to lead the team in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

His performance against Birmingham lead to praise from Mowbray after the game with the captain also being hailed by supporters for his efforts.

Here we take a look at what fans have been saying on Twitter about their captain.


