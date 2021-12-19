‘Single most important player at this club’ – Many Blackburn fans laud 27-year-old following Birmingham thrashing

Blackburn Rovers ran out 4-0 winners as they beat Birmingham City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side impressed as they moved within a point of the Championship’s top two when they brushed Lee Bowyer’s Blues to one side with ease.

Goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and a double from Ben Brereton Diaz allowed Rovers to capitalise on second-placed Bournemouth losing away at Middlesbrough.

The win now means Blackburn are unbeaten in their last seven games and have won their last five.

In those five wins, Tony Mowbray’s side have kept five clean sheets and a shift to a back three has seen form pick up dramatically.

Republic of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan has played a part in all of those games as he continues to lead the team in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

His performance against Birmingham lead to praise from Mowbray after the game with the captain also being hailed by supporters for his efforts.

Here we take a look at what fans have been saying on Twitter about their captain.

TM is absolutely right to highlight Lenihan with these words. Has emerged into our skipper in every way this season with proper leader's performances. Get that contract signed!!! 😬 https://t.co/Ksc5WYRAUL — Ryan Hildred (@bav_aled) December 18, 2021

My captain 🥰🤩 above all others he is the single most important player at this club and we need that signature on a new contract. Please darragh this is where you belong!! — adam hilling (@HillingAdam) December 19, 2021

Fabio Cannavaro wears Darragh Lenihan Pyjamas. pass it on… — daddy dan (@Danny_Hogg) December 18, 2021

Main man — Johnny Nobes (@JohnN44980447) December 19, 2021

Lenihan is the best centre half in the league — Łøćkŷ 🇳🇱 (@lochlancairney) December 18, 2021

He was man of the match after 15 mins today. Just an monstrous performance for him. — Fraser Kirkpatrick (@FraserKirkpatr1) December 18, 2021

He’s been super. Led by example. — beng6578 (@beng6578) December 18, 2021