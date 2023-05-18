Coventry City are heading to Wembley after last night's 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough at The Riverside confirmed their place in the Championship play-off final against Luton Town at the end of this month.

A goalless first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena meant everything was to play for on Wednesday evening and the Sky Blues came out on top with a solitary goal enough to take them to Wembley on May 27th.

Coventry's two best players were at the heart of the goal, with Viktor Gyokeres collecting a ball forward and holding up well as he had done all night long before feeding Gustavo Hamer, who smashed home past Zack Steffen, and multiple Boro defenders on the line, high into the net.

Mark Robins has guided Coventry out of the fourth tier and on the brink of the Premier League in just six years in charge. The rise of the Sky Blues has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Luton Town overcame a deficit against Sunderland to book their place in the final, which means the 2022/23 Championship season will get a fairytale ending, with both clubs facing off against each in League Two as recently as 2018.

Luton have never played in the Premier League, last playing in the top flight of English football in Division One in 1992. On the other hand, Coventry have not played in the Premier League since 2001, when they were relegated alongside Manchester City.

What has Tom Grennan said about Coventry's play-off victory over Middlesbrough?

Tom Grennan is a self-proclaimed Coventry City fan. The 27-year-old had a promising footballing career as a boy, before eventually turning to music.

Grennan has admitted he trained to become a professional footballer, playing for Luton Town for a while, also trialing for Northampton Town, Aston Villa, and Stevenage as well.

The singer tweeted his reaction to Coventry reaching Wembley in three words, he said: "COV MAN. WOW."

Coventry City v Luton Town: Who will win the Championship play-off final?

Luton have the right blend of organisation, defensive resilience, midfield energy, and a coherent structure that facilitates their good forwards in Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, which is exactly what you would want for a big final.

However, Coventry are a fantastic transitional team and have arguably the best forward in the division to call upon in Gyokeres. They should not be underestimated on the break.

The Sky Blues are the only side in the play-offs who went unbeaten in the league season against all of the other sides in the mix. If they can maintain that record, then they will return to the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years.